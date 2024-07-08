Global Uranium Corp. Lists on the OTC Pink Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC PINK: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its approval for trading on the OTC PINK Market (“OTC PINK”), effective July 8, 2024, under the trading symbol “GURFF”.



Chief Executive Officer, John Kim, commented, "We are excited to commence trading on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol GURFF. This milestone enhances our visibility and accessibility to a broader investor base, driving forward our commitment to growth and value creation."

The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol GURN.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds seven key uranium projects: the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA; and the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

