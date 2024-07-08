NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 22, 2024. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.28 billion in 2023. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor: Media: Jeff Palmer Paige Iven jeff.palmer@nxp.com paige.iven@nxp.com +1 408 205 0687 +1 817 975 0602

