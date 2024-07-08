NIU Announces Large-Scale Retail Expansion at Best Buy

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its large-scale retail expansion to over 800+ Best Buy stores, across the United States. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal milestone for the company and will accelerate the widespread adoption of two-wheel electric vehicles across America. Consumers can now shop for NIU’s high-performance electric kick-scooters (KQi series) and e-bikes (BQi series) at their local Best Buy store, in addition to online at BestBuy.com and through the Best Buy® Mobile App.



Available today, shoppers will be able to find NIU's KQi 300P and KQi 300X adult electric scooters in Best Buy Stores and will be able to receive expert support from specially trained Blue Shirts.

"Our relationship with Best Buy continues to grow and this strategic expansion into over 800 Best Buy stores in the U.S., allows NIU to enter new and prime markets, a significant step forward in bringing the brand to more people nationwide spurring our mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better,” said Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU. "By teaming up with a leading and trusted retailer like Best Buy, we are educating and empowering consumers to transition to eco-friendly transportation options that seamlessly integrate with their lifestyle, values and community.

Best Buy, the largest consumer electronics retailer, has been at the forefront of bringing innovative micromobility vehicles to customers. Best Buy has nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America, with their expansive and knowledgeable team of Blue Shirt Experts who provide customers with the expertise, advice and support they need to feel confident throughout their e-transportation shopping journey.

As a pioneer in the electric mobility industry, NIU recognizes the importance of strategic partnerships in driving innovation and accessibility. Collaborating with prominent brick-and-mortar retailers not only expands NIU's mainstream market but also reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable transportation solutions to customers nationwide.

The expansion of NIU's presence in Best Buy stores across the US represents a significant step towards realizing a future of clean, efficient urban transportation. By prioritizing e-mobility and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, NIU continues to lead the charge in driving positive environmental and societal impact through innovative mobility solutions.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

