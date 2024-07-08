Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Effective Date of New Ticker Symbols

– Subordinate voting shares to begin trading under new ticker symbols today, July 8, 2024 –



– Ticker symbol “VREO” on the CSE in Canada (CSE: VREO); “VREOF” on OTCQX Market (OTCQX: VREOF) –

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.) (“Vireo” or the “Company”) (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that its subordinate voting shares will begin trading under the ticker symbol “VREO” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: VREO) and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under ticker symbol “VREOF” (OTCQX: VREOF), effective today, July 8, 2024.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com .

