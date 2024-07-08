Global Milled Carbon Fiber Market Analysis and Outlook (2024-2029) by Fiber Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region, with Strategic Profiles of Key Players Including Toray Industries and Teijin

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milled Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Application (Reinforcements, Coatings & Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Sporting Goods, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milled carbon fiber market is estimated at USD 182 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 302 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2029.

The scope of this report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the milled carbon fiber market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the milled carbon fiber market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the milled carbon fiber market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in the market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Daigas Group (Japan), Stanford Advanced Materials (US), Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Easy Composites Ltd (UK), Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Procotex (Belgium), and SGL Carbon (Germany).





In terms of value, coatings and adhesives segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall milled carbon fiber market



Milled carbon fibers are used in various applications, including coatings and adhesives, due to their unique properties. Milled carbon fibers enhance the performance of coatings and adhesives by providing electrostatic dissipation, mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and electrical conductivity. In coatings, milled carbon fibers improve the mechanical properties, conductivity, corrosion and abrasion resistance of the material. In adhesives, they enhance the adhesion to thermoplastic matrices, reduce the propensity for voids and harmful volatiles during processing, and provide improved mechanical and physical properties.



In terms of value, sporting goods segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall milled carbon fiber market



In 2023, the sporting goods segment accounted for the third largest share of the milled carbon fiber market, in terms of value. Milled carbon fibers play a crucial role in various sporting goods applications, enhancing the performance and characteristics of equipment across different sports. These fibers are utilized in a wide range of products, including tennis rackets, badminton rackets, golf clubs, fishing rods, and bicycles, among others. In tennis and badminton rackets, carbon fiber composites provide lightweight, high rigidity, and vibration damping properties, improving player comfort and performance. Golf clubs benefit from carbon fiber's ability to reduce weight by 10 to 40%, enhancing swing speed and ball acceleration. These applications highlight the versatility and performance benefits of milled carbon fibers in sporting goods, driving advancements in athletic equipment design and functionality.



During the forecast period, the milled carbon fiber market in North America region is projected to be the third largest region



The milled carbon fiber market for structural applications in this region is driven by the presence of established players and stringent environmental regulations that emphasize the use of lightweight and fuel-efficient materials. Various industries, including automotive, electrical & electronics, and sports equipment, are increasingly adopting lightweight materials to enhance performance. Leading companies like Zoltek Corporation and Stanford Advanced Materials are ramping up their R&D efforts to develop new products, aligning with market trends and meeting the growing demand for milled carbon fiber.

Case Study Analysis

Impact of Milled Carbon Fiber on Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Series Laptops

