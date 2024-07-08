Introducing Shadowbox Iris™

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shadowbox, a leading provider of healthcare automation, is proud to introduce Shadowbox Iris™, a patented, HIPAA-compliant, browser designed for healthcare. Shadowbox Iris enables the safe transfer of patient data across browser-based applications. Shadowbox Iris elevates patient care, while dramatically reducing cost and enhancing efficiency.



Shadowbox Iris redefines workflow automation across healthcare organizations and their clinician customers, instantly integrating with a library of EHRs to extract accurate and complete patient data at time of order. This eliminates fees and delays involved with traditional EHR integration, errors and manual data entry involved with paper ordering, and costly claim denial remediation. It creates an easier and faster workflow, saving healthcare organizations time and money while increasing revenue and improving patient care.

Key features of Shadowbox Iris™ include:

New Interface: Modern look, with adjustable split screen windows and user-friendly control buttons. Automated Results Processing: Enables the instant, no-touch transfer of diagnostic results into the patient’s chart. Order Management: Save orders in progress, process orders even when EHRs experience an outage, and keep a log of orders. This ensures that no order is ever lost and that providers have a referenceable list of orders submitted.

Enhanced Self-service Support: Built-in support tools giving users answers at their fingertips in addition to the white-glove customer success service that is a signature of Shadowbox.



Gregory A. Stein, Founder & CEO of Shadowbox shared his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Shadowbox values the voice of the customer above all. We understand their pain points and design our product enhancements based upon their feedback. Our new platform includes exciting new features and functions focused on making their workflow easier while saving them time and money.”

Shadowbox has a strong track record of delivering innovative healthcare technology solutions in the diagnostic space, providing automation to laboratories, imaging centers, remote patient monitoring companies, durable medical equipment providers, and behavioral health providers. With this latest platform, the company ups the ante on automation in healthcare.

For more information about Shadowbox, please visit www.shadowbox.com or contact info@shadowbox.com.

About Shadowbox

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented automation platform built for healthcare. Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem.

Contact:

Becca Gordon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Becca.gordon@shadowbox.com