Lantheus Appoints Jamie Spaeth as Chief People Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Jamie Spaeth to its Executive Team as Chief People Officer.



“We’re excited to have Jamie join Lantheus as we continue to harness our team’s potential to deliver innovative solutions to serve patients and healthcare professionals,” said Dan Niedzwiecki, Chief Administrative Officer of Lantheus. “At Lantheus, our people drive our success, and Jamie’s proven leadership and expertise will foster a collaborative, high-performing culture where employees feel included and connected to our purpose and values.”

“I’m thrilled to join this purpose-driven organization and to elevate its already-strong culture focused on delivering better patient outcomes,” said Ms. Spaeth. “I look forward to working closely with the Executive Team and everyone at Lantheus to engage, attract and develop the talent we need to advance the Company’s strategy as the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company.”

Ms. Spaeth has nearly 20 years of broad Human Resources experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, Ms. Spaeth was the Chief People Officer at Corium, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development and commercialization of novel neuroscience therapies. Prior to Corium, she served as Head of HR, R&D, Technical Operations and G&A, at Sage Therapeutics. In addition, Ms. Spaeth spent 12 years at Shire in various HR roles of increasing responsibilities. Ms. Spaeth currently serves as an advisor to the Kristine Pettoni Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women in their efforts to rejoin the workforce, progress in their careers and attain financial stability. She has a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management from The University of Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Suffolk University.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

