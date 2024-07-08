Fusion Beverage Market Valuation to Surge to USD 11.57 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fusion beverage market is slated to have a valuation of US$ 7,233.60 million in 2024. Consumers are in favor of flavor and are thus interested in variety when it comes to their drinks. Fusion beverages are hitting the sweet spot for consumers.



The fusion beverage industry is slated to progress at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2034. Consensus surrounding the benefits of functional food is leading functional fusion drinks’ popularity to spike. Trends of sustainable packaging are also invoked to positively impact the market over the projected period.

By the time 2034 rolls around, the fresh beverage market’s value is forecasted to hit US$ 11,573.80 million. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fusion drinks are penned in to add considerable value to the market. Mocktails are especially growing in popularity and are expected to be a significant avenue for growth. Tea and coffee-infused fusion beverages are also capturing consumers’ attention.

However, some factors slow down the growth of the market. The growing consensus regarding the ill effects of carbonated drinks on health serves to limit the growth of the market. Having to cope with the regulations regarding various ingredients used as raw material as well as packaging mandated by authorities also slows down the pace of production.

Key Takeaways from the Fusion Beverage Market

The fusion beverage market is expected to be US$ 7,233.60 million in size in 2024.

Carbonated drinks are the top product type in the market. Carbonated drinks are expected to account for 36.7% of the market share in 2024.

Off-trade is the predominant distribution channel. For 2024, off-trade distribution is anticipated to account for 73.4% of the market share.

India is expected to be a promising country in terms of progress in the market. The country is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034 in the market.

China and Japan are poised to be lucrative countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for China and Japan is predicted to be 5.4% and 5.9% respectively.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% in the United States.

“The younger generation numbers among the prominent consumer base for fusion beverages. Thirsty for fresh textures, flavors, and more, the younger generation’s fascination with fusion food and beverages is growing. Thus, the fusain beverage market stands to benefit from appealing to younger consumers with an ever-increasing array of products.,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competition Analysis of the Fusion Beverage Market

The fusion beverage market is fragmented in nature, with companies of all scales having the scope to thrive. Several startups proliferate in the market, and they are seeking funding to expand their scope. Some of the prominent companies in the market include ZICO Beverages, Pepsico, Lucozade, and Coca-Cola.

Recent Developments in the Fusion Beverage Market

In June 2023, Canadian brand Tim Hortons’ summer range of fusion drinks was launched.

In 2022, the United Kingdom brand Rico 69 went into business.

Key Companies in the Market

ZICO Beverages

Pepsico

Lucozade

Coca-Cola

Pocari

Gatorade

100 Plus

Power Ade

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Fused coffee and tea

Carbonated Drinks

Fusion alcoholic Beverage

Fruit Juice

Energy and Sports Drinks

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade Grocers Hypermarkets Discounters Online stores Highly specialized retailers Alcohol, confectionery, and Off-license stores Supermarkets Petrol stations

On-Trade Bars, Pubs, and cafeterias Restaurants Hotels and resorts Temporary retail points, mass events Clubs, discos





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



