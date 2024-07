Sprott Physical Copper Trust Announces “At-The-Market” Equity Program

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN) (TSX: COP.U) (the “Trust” or “COP”), a closed-ended trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical copper metal, today announced that the Trust has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) to issue up to an additional US$500 million of trust units (the “Units”) pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated July 8, 2024 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the short form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2024 (the “Shelf Prospectus” and, together with the Prospectus Supplement, the “Offering Documents”). Copies of the Offering Documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca.



“Copper is an increasingly important metal in an era of growing energy demand, electrification and the adoption of new copper-intensive technologies,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.

“The Sprott Physical Copper Trust is the world’s first physical copper investment vehicle,” added Mr. Ciampaglia. “The Trust was created to provide investors with an alternative to rolling copper futures and a complement to investing in copper mining equities.”

Distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be completed in accordance with the terms of a sales agreement dated July 8, 2024 (the “Sales Agreement”) between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Virtu Canada Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is also available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Sales of Units through the Agents, acting as agent, will be made through “at-the-market” issuances on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or other existing trading markets in Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. The Agents may only sell Units on marketplaces in Canada.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Trust's sole discretion. The Trust intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to acquire physical copper metal in accordance with the Trust's objective and subject to the Trust's investment and operating restrictions.

Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and other documents that the Trust has filed for more complete information about the Trust, the Sales Agreement and the ATM Program.

Listing of the Units sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Sprott

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott and is the investment manager to the Trust. Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. At Sprott, we are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SII”. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

About Sprott Asset Management and the Trust

Important information about the Trust, including its investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees, and expenses, can be found on its website at https://sprott.com/investment-strategies/physical-commodity-funds/copper/. Commissions, management fees, or other charges and expenses may be associated with investing in the Trust. The performance of the Trust is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance is not an indication of future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, investor demand for Units, statements regarding the ATM Program, including the intended use of proceeds from the sale of Units, any sale of Units and the timing and ability of the Trust to obtain all necessary approvals in connection with a sale of Units. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Trust has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the copper market. While the Trust considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Trust's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing the Trust appears in the Offering Documents, as updated by the Trust's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Trust disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: 416-943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com