Dr. Charles McDaniel Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Sunnyvale, Texas

Sunnyvale, TX, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is excited to welcome Dr. Charles McDaniel, a board-certified physician who treats all gastrointestinal disorders while specializing in Barrett’s esophagus, liver disease, hepatology and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Dr. McDaniel got his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas and his medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He conducted his residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and his fellowship at University of Utah Hospital.

“I chose gastroenterology because I enjoy forming relationships with my patients and seeing their progress,” says Dr. McDaniel. “I am open-minded and respect all patient perspectives and preferences; I focus on education revolving around the diagnostic and disease process to discover the very best treatment options.”

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. McDaniel will work to provide the best patient care for Sunnyvale residents.

TDDC-Sunnyvale is at 480 U.S. 80, Suite 200, Sunnyvale, TX, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5pm. Call 972-681-2226 or visit tddctx.com to schedule an appointment today.

