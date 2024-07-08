Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 28/6/2024 140,500 543.47 76,357,900 Monday, 1 July 2024 1,900 550.28 1,045,532 Tuesday, 2 July 2024 1,800 554.46 998,028 Wednesday, 3 July 2024 1,700 559.47 951,099 Thursday, 4 July 2024 1,600 564.84 903,744 Friday, 5 July 2024 1,600 567.59 908,144 In the period 1/7/2024 - 5/7/2024 8,600 558.90 4,806,547 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 5/7/2024 149,100 544.36 81,164,447 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,760,026 treasury shares corresponding to 7.04% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

