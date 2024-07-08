NN, Inc. Selects Jami Statham as SVP & General Counsel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the appointment of Jami Statham as the Company’s new Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Statham will report directly to NN’s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Bevis.

“We’re excited to have Jami on board and leverage her deep experience guiding clients and companies through pivotal moments,” said Harold Bevis, President and CEO of NN, Inc. “I’ve already seen firsthand that Jami is focused, calm under pressure, and not afraid to dig into problems quickly. Her professional approach, her exposure to commercial and supply chain activities, and her previous work with both public and private companies will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Statham brings more than 18 years of experience in the legal field. She first worked as an attorney in private practice, most recently in the corporate practice group of an AmLaw 200 law firm, and later as in-house counsel for three Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Before joining NN, Statham served as Deputy General Counsel for Nexteer Automotive, a $4B Tier 1 automotive supplier. There, she was lead counsel for the North American division overseeing all legal matters including customer negotiations, supply chain matters, and litigation, in addition to other global responsibilities. She also held senior counsel positions at Autoneum North America and Akebono Brake Corporation.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented executive team at NN and help them navigate the unique legal challenges that come with operating as a global diversified manufacturing enterprise,” said Statham. “I’ve spent much of my career advising clients and internal partners on compliance matters, commercial negotiations and supply chain agreements, and I’m excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

