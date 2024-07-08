United States Business Service Centers Industry Market Research Report 2024: First Class Priority - Increasing Corporate Profit and Consumer Spending Will Likely Support the Industry

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Service Centers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Industry revenue is expected to increase at an annualized rate of 5.5% to $14.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including a decrease of 1.4% in 2023 alone.



The Business Service Centers industry provides a variety of business outsourcing services, such as printing, photocopying, mailbox rentals and parcel and mail delivery. Thus far in 2023, client businesses and households have increasingly opted for digital communications, lowering demand for industry document and printing services.

The growing number of businesses that choose to conduct their operations online has placed pressure on the industry, driving price-based competition. Although the industry has contended with declining demand for its printing and copying services, other services, such as packaging and mailing, have offset this. Additionally, the revenue earned by large operators has been able to boost industry growth.

The industry provides mailbox rental and other postal and mailing services (except direct-mail advertising). Establishments that provide these mailing services along with one or more other office support services, such as facsimile services, word-processing services, on-site PC rental services and office product sales, are included in the industry. Establishments generally known as copy centers or copy shops are also included in this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Staples Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Business Mail Inc.

Mailing Solutions, Inc.

Annex Brands Inc.

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC

Professional Mail Services Inc.

KJCKD Inc.

Automated Mailing Systems Inc.

Automated Presort Services

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



