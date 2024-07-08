United States Pizza Restaurants Industry Market Research Report 2024: Technological Change will Become Increasingly Important to Industry Performance

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pizza Restaurants in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Pizza restaurants have continued to thrive despite growing competition and some economic volatility over the past five years. Pizza is a mainstay in many American households, but other restaurants have begun selling it and a variety of at-home options exist (frozen pizza). Still, demand for pizza restaurants, specifically, has persisted, despite and somewhat because of the pandemic.
This industry is composed of operators that prepare and serve pizza and other related items. The industry includes both full-service restaurants and quick-service operators.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.
- Papa John's International, Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
