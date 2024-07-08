Global $931M In-flight Content Market by Type (Movie, TV Shows, Music, Games, Magazine, News), Access, Operation, Platform, and Region - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Content Market by Type (Movie, TV Shows, Music, Games, Magazine, News), Access (Seatback Display Unit, Portable Device), Operation (Stored, Streamed), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inflight content market is projected to grow from USD 691 million in 2024 to USD 931 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The inflight content market has seen substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and evolving passenger expectations. Airlines are increasingly investing in diverse and high-quality entertainment options to enhance the passenger experience, recognizing that compelling in-flight content can be a differentiating factor in a competitive industry. This includes a broad array of offerings, from movies and TV shows to music, games, and even live streaming options.

The integration of personalized content through data analytics is also gaining traction, allowing airlines to tailor entertainment to individual preferences. Furthermore, the shift towards wireless in-flight entertainment systems is reducing costs and improving efficiency. As airlines continue to innovate, the in-flight content market is poised for ongoing expansion, providing new opportunities for content creators and technology providers alike.

The study covers the inflight content market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, access, operation, platform and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their solutions and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Astronics Corporation (US), and Thales (France) are some of the leading players operating in the inflight content market.

The movie segment to account for highest market share in the inflight content market during the forecast period



The in-flight content market has been segmented into movie, TV show, live TV, music, game, magazine, news, and others based on content type. The inflight movies segment is projected to account for highest market share during the forecast period as it is a crucial part of the entertainment package offered by airlines to enhance travel experience. During lengthy flights, they help passengers pass the time and enhance the experience of the trip. Airlines offer a wide range of movie choices, including new releases, beloved classics, documentaries, and foreign films, in order to satisfy the broad interests of their patrons while taking into account their specific needs.



The portable device segment to account for largest market share in the inflight content market during the forecast period



The in-flight content market has been segmented into seatback display unit and portable device based on access. The portable device segment will contribute to the largest market share in 2024. With portable device, airlines can provide a wider variety of content through streaming services that are compatible with passengers' devices. This flexibility allows for continuous updates and additions to the entertainment library, keeping the offerings fresh and relevant.



The streamed segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The in-flight content market has been segmented into stored and streamed content based on operation. The streamed segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029 as it revolutionizes the in-flight entertainment experience by allowing passengers to access a vast array of digital media in real time over the internet. Compared to stored content, which is preloaded onto the aircraft's servers, streamed content relies on onboard Wi-Fi connectivity to provide passengers with access to live TV, streaming video services, and other internet-based entertainment options.



The commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the inflight content market during the forecast period

The in-flight content market has been categorized into commercial aviation and business aviation based on platforms. The commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the inflight content market as there is a growing trend towards personalized passenger experiences in the airline industry. Modern inflight entertainment systems can offer tailored content based on individual preferences, which significantly enhances passenger satisfaction and loyalty.



The North American market is estimated to lead the market.



North America is poised to lead the inflight content market due to several key factors. The region is home to some of the world's largest and most technologically advanced airlines, such as American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines. These carriers have extensive budgets and a strong commitment to enhancing passenger experience, making significant investments in state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems. Additionally, the region's diverse and high-spending consumer base demands premium content, including live TV, movies, music, and interactive features. This consumer demand drives airlines to continuously upgrade their inflight entertainment offerings to stay competitive and attract more passengers.



Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $691 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $931 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Increasing Consumer Preference for High-Quality In-Flight Content Services Significant Recovery in Global Air Traffic Rising BYOD Trend with High-Speed Internet Growing Investments in Personalized In-Flight Content

Restraints Data Security Concerns High Cost of Content Licensing and Subscriptions

Opportunities Emerging Trend of Cloud-based Content Streaming Focus on Regional Content Advertising and Ancillary Revenue Opportunities

Challenges Streaming Limitations Stringent Regulations and Certifications Costly Installation of In-Flight Entertainment Devices



In-Flight VR's Virtual Reality Device

In-Flight Dublin's Everhub Wireless In-Flight Entertainment System

Emirates' Wi-Fi-based In-Flight Entertainment System

Key Technology Content Delivery

Complementary Technology Content Management and Access

Adjacent Technology High-Fidelity Audio Noise Cancellation High-Throughput, Low-Latency Satellite Connectivity



Cloud-based Streaming

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Integration

5G on Board

Truly Wireless In-Flight Entertainment System

Next-Gen Content Delivery

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Big Data and Analytics

Digitalization

