China Hydroelectric Power Industry Market Research Report 2024: Competitive Landscape, Industry Performance, Key Stats, operating Conditions

The "Hydroelectric Power in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Hydroelectric Power industry is expected to increase at an average annualized rate of 1.5% to $52.2 billion over the five years through 2023. This trend includes a 0.4% increase in the current year. The government's strategy for developing renewable energy in China has had a positive impact on the industry.
Additional drivers for industry growth have been power shortages, industry deregulation and the implementation of a market-based pricing mechanism. The Hydroelectric Power industry in China is comprised of establishments that operate hydroelectric power generation facilities. These facilities derive energy from falling or flowing water, like rivers, streams and the overflow of dams. The establishments in this industry produce electric energy and provide electricity to transmission systems or to electric power distribution systems.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- State Power Investment Corporation
- SDIC Power Holdings Co., Ltd.
- China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd.
- Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
- GD Power Development Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
