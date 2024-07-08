Thumzup® Welcomes 43 Locations of DiBella’s Subs to its Proprietary Cash Rewards Platform

Thumzup app users can now get paid to post about DiBella Sub locations across New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut



Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome 43 DiBella’s Subs locations across New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut to its growing roster of partners on the Company’s proprietary cash rewards platform.

DiBella’s Subs, known for its delicious subs and exceptional service, now offers customers the opportunity to earn cash rewards for sharing their experiences on social media through the Thumzup app. This exciting partnership enables DiBella’s Subs customers to easily order their favorite subs from any of the 43 locations and get rewarded for promoting the brand on social media.

“We are excited to further our national footprint as we continue our nationwide expansion efforts,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This collaboration is a testament to DiBella’s Subs' commitment to innovation and customer engagement. By leveraging our platform, we aim to enhance their reach and reward loyal customers for their advocacy. It's a win-win for both the brand and its fans.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About DiBella’s Subs

DiBella’s Subs is a beloved sandwich shop known for its freshly baked bread, quality ingredients, and friendly service. With locations spanning across New York, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, DiBella’s Subs prides itself on creating memorable dining experiences for its customers. For more information, please visit https://www.dibellas.com .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

