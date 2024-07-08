China Copper Smelting Industry Market Research Report 2024: Higher Raw Material Costs have Constrained Profitability

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Smelting in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2023, revenue for the Copper Smelting industry in China has been growing at an annualized rate of 9.7% to $253.0 billion, including 7.1% growth in the current year. China is the world's largest consumer of copper, which has led to a widening trade gap in recent years. In 2023, 16.4% of domestic demand will be satisfied by imports, while only 0.9% of total industry revenue will be generated by exports.
Higher raw material costs have constrained industry profitability. The industry profit margin is lower, being at 1.3% in 2023. The Copper Smelting industry in China extracts copper from copper ore or copper scrap by smelting, refining or electrolyzing. This industry also produces copper-based alloys during copper smelting.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.
- Yunnan Copper Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
- Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co.,Ltd.
- Zijin Mining Group Company Limited
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98rdf8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.