China Copper Smelting Industry Market Research Report 2024: Higher Raw Material Costs have Constrained Profitability

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the five years through 2023, revenue for the Copper Smelting industry in China has been growing at an annualized rate of 9.7% to $253.0 billion, including 7.1% growth in the current year. China is the world's largest consumer of copper, which has led to a widening trade gap in recent years. In 2023, 16.4% of domestic demand will be satisfied by imports, while only 0.9% of total industry revenue will be generated by exports.

Higher raw material costs have constrained industry profitability. The industry profit margin is lower, being at 1.3% in 2023. The Copper Smelting industry in China extracts copper from copper ore or copper scrap by smelting, refining or electrolyzing. This industry also produces copper-based alloys during copper smelting.



