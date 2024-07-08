UK Fast Fashion Industry Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Marks and Spencer, Primark, ASOS, & Next - Retailers See Growing Sales from Fashion-conscious People Drawn in by Social Media

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Fashion in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Fast fashion remains in high demand, having benefitted hugely from the growth of social media. Sales are constantly being driven by photos and videos posted online having people wanting to look their best and seek out the latest trendy clothes and accessories. Disposable income levels, fashion and styling trends and environmental awareness levels all affect demand for fast fashion items.
Fast fashion retailers provide the latest fashion styles at affordable prices. They typically take trends from runway shows and deliver them as new collections for mass consumption. Industry operators have short production and distribution lead times, which enables them to adapt their product range to current and emerging trends in as little as two weeks.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Marks and Spencer Group plc
- Primark Stores Limited
- ASOS.com Ltd
- Next plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
