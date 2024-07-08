UK Fast Fashion Industry Market Research Report 2024 Featuring Marks and Spencer, Primark, ASOS, & Next - Retailers See Growing Sales from Fashion-conscious People Drawn in by Social Media

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Fashion in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Fast fashion remains in high demand, having benefitted hugely from the growth of social media. Sales are constantly being driven by photos and videos posted online having people wanting to look their best and seek out the latest trendy clothes and accessories. Disposable income levels, fashion and styling trends and environmental awareness levels all affect demand for fast fashion items.

Fast fashion retailers provide the latest fashion styles at affordable prices. They typically take trends from runway shows and deliver them as new collections for mass consumption. Industry operators have short production and distribution lead times, which enables them to adapt their product range to current and emerging trends in as little as two weeks.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Primark Stores Limited

ASOS.com Ltd

Next plc

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rspkv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.