China Alternative Energy Industry Market Research Report 2024

The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources. Industry revenue is expected to grow steadily at an annualized 16.2% over the five years through 2023, to reach $111.7 billion.
This includes expected growth of 13.1% in the current year. The primary industry drivers are increasing domestic demand, increasing environmental consciousness and heavy government assistance. The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- China Datang Corporation Ltd.
- China Energy Investment Corporation
- China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd.
- China Huadian Corporation
- China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
