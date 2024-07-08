China Alternative Energy Industry Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Energy in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources. Industry revenue is expected to grow steadily at an annualized 16.2% over the five years through 2023, to reach $111.7 billion.

This includes expected growth of 13.1% in the current year. The primary industry drivers are increasing domestic demand, increasing environmental consciousness and heavy government assistance. The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

China Datang Corporation Ltd.

China Energy Investment Corporation

China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

China Huadian Corporation

China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au3rbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.