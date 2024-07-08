China Alternative Energy Industry Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Energy in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources. Industry revenue is expected to grow steadily at an annualized 16.2% over the five years through 2023, to reach $111.7 billion.

This includes expected growth of 13.1% in the current year. The primary industry drivers are increasing domestic demand, increasing environmental consciousness and heavy government assistance. The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal, solar, tidal and biomass energy, and other new energy sources.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • China Datang Corporation Ltd.
  • China Energy Investment Corporation
  • China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd.
  • China Huadian Corporation
  • China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON

