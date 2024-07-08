[Latest] Global Luxury Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 23.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Luxury Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Plastics, Others), By Packaging Type (Boxes, Bottles, Bags, Containers, Others), By End User (Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Watches and Jewellery, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Luxury Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Luxury Packaging Market: Overview

Luxury packaging frequently uses high-quality materials, sophisticated designs, and meticulous attention to detail to represent the brand’s image and appeal to the tastes of wealthy consumers.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are becoming more important global trends in luxury packaging. Luxury firms are reacting to rising customer awareness and environmental concerns by using sustainable packaging strategies. This trend involves several activities, including the use of reused and recyclable components, biodegradable packaging solutions, and a reduction in total package waste.

Luxury firms are also looking at novel materials like plant-based plastics, biodegradable packaging, and renewable resources to reduce their carbon impact. Beyond environmental issues, luxury packaging is expanding to embrace digital technologies, personalization, and experiential design to improve the consumer experience and express brand values.

In summary, sustainability is becoming a defining aspect of luxury packaging, representing a trend toward more responsible and moral operations in the sector, maintaining the premium aesthetics and quality associated with luxury brands.

By material, the paperboard segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The paperboard industry is evolving towards sustainable packaging solutions, driven by rising environmental consciousness and regulatory challenges, resulting in increased demand for materials that are biodegradable and recyclable.

By packaging type, the boxes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The transition to sustainable and eco-friendly materials in boxes is gaining traction, driven by customer demand for ecologically responsible packaging solutions that decrease waste and environmental effects.

By end user, the cosmetics and fragrances segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Current cosmetics and fragrance trends include the emergence of clean beauty products, sustainable packaging, personalized experiences, and the use of technology for virtual try-ons and customized formulas.

In Asia-Pacific, the luxury packaging industry is shifting towards eco-friendly materials, creative designs, and personalized package solutions to meet the changing demands of discriminating customers.

The Ardagh Group produces and markets glass and metal packaging goods. The firm provides metal and glass containers for the market, including beer, food, hard seltzers, wine, spirits, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, juices, and sparkling waters.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 23.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 14.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Material, Packaging Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Luxury Packaging market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Luxury Packaging industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Luxury Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Luxury Packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Luxury Packaging market in 2023 with a market share of 40.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia-Pacific economic expansion in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has resulted in a larger middle class with more spending power and a greater desire for luxury products. This increase in disposable money has spurred demand for high-end items, particularly luxury packaging, which helps to boost the perceived value and uniqueness of premium brands.

Furthermore, shifting consumer habits and tastes, inspired by urbanization have fuelled demand for sophisticated and visually appealing packaging designs. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce platforms and luxury retail channels in the area has opened up new prospects for luxury package producers to meet the demands of online buyers and premium brand merchants.

In summary, Asia-Pacific’s changing customer landscape and market dynamics make it a key driver of growth in the luxury packaging industry.

Luxury Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Plastics, Others), By Packaging Type (Boxes, Bottles, Bags, Containers, Others), By End User (Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Watches and Jewellery, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Luxury Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

DS Smith plc

WestRock Company

International Paper Company

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Huhtamäki

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Packaging Corporation of America

Stora Enso

Others

The Luxury Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Others

By Packaging Type

Boxes

Bottles

Bags

Containers

Others

By End User

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Watches and Jewellery

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Luxury Packaging market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Luxury Packaging market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Luxury Packaging market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Luxury Packaging industry.

Managers in the Luxury Packaging sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Luxury Packaging market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Luxury Packaging products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

