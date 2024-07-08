Securities Exchanges in China: 2024 Industry Market Research Report

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Securities Exchanges in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Securities Exchange industry in China is responsible for administering and supervising securities and commodity exchanges, including stocks, funds, bonds and futures exchanges.

The Securities Exchanges industry has displayed extreme volatility over the past five years. The uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the international political geopolitical crisis and the fluctuation of the international financial market has led to the volatility of industry revenue. Industry revenue fell in 2017 and 2018, but grew by 25.2%, 46.6% and 27.1% in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Shanghai Futures Exchange

Dalian Commodity Exchange

China Financial Futures Exchange

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



