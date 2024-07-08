Securities Exchanges in China: 2024 Industry Market Research Report

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Securities Exchanges in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Securities Exchange industry in China is responsible for administering and supervising securities and commodity exchanges, including stocks, funds, bonds and futures exchanges.
The Securities Exchanges industry has displayed extreme volatility over the past five years. The uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the international political geopolitical crisis and the fluctuation of the international financial market has led to the volatility of industry revenue. Industry revenue fell in 2017 and 2018, but grew by 25.2%, 46.6% and 27.1% in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Shanghai Stock Exchange
- Shenzhen Stock Exchange
- Shanghai Futures Exchange
- Dalian Commodity Exchange
- China Financial Futures Exchange
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
