Intrado Announces Liz Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety (“Intrado”), a global leader in emergency communication services and end-to-end solutions, today announced the appointment of Liz Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nguyen brings more than 20 years of experience in software development and technology strategy to the role.

“In today’s world, leading-edge technology is absolutely critical to successful emergency response – for businesses, schools and society at large,” said Matt Carter, Chief Executive Officer at Intrado. “We're excited to welcome Liz as our new CTO at this pivotal moment in Next-Gen 911 technology adoption. Intrado is set to accelerate innovation in mission-critical communication systems, ensuring we continue to provide first responders with the most advanced tools while navigating complex regulatory landscapes."

Nguyen is an accomplished technology executive, with a background rooted in innovating and modernizing software solutions. Nguyen previously served as the CTO at Vertafore, a leading software provider in the insurance industry. In her role, Nguyen spearheaded Vertafore's technological vision, playing a pivotal role in driving the company's digital transformation initiatives in insurtech. Prior to this, Nguyen held key roles in other industry-leading technology companies, showcasing her ability to maneuver through complex challenges and drive results. Nguyen is not only passionate about solving customers’ ever-changing needs with creative technical solutions, but also fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning within the technology teams she leads.

“Intrado's cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to public safety create a powerful foundation for innovation," said Nguyen. “I'm impressed by the team's dedication to developing solutions that empower telecommunicators and first responders with critical, real-time information. I'm eager to apply my expertise and lead our team in enhancing our Next-Gen 911 capabilities, ultimately helping to reduce response times and improve outcomes for communities across the nation and around the world."

Nguyen will be responsible for steering Intrado’s technology roadmap in alignment with larger business goals, facilitating strategic collaboration across departments on all innovative initiatives, and supporting the company in pushing the frontier of emergency communications services.

