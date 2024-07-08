Commercial Banks in China: 2024 Industry Market Research Report

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Banks in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Commercial Banks industry in China is defined as net operating income, including net interest received and net fee income. Industry revenue is expected to grow at an annualized 6.8% over the five years through 2022, to $837.6 billion. The industry comprises about 3,936 commercial bank enterprises, employing an estimated 3.6 million people, with total wages of $101.3 billion.
Commercial banks in China accept savings and deposits and provide loans, transaction services and other corporate and consumer financial services. Banks are divided into state-owned commercial banks, which include China's four largest banks; joint-stock commercial banks; city commercial banks; foreign and joint venture banks; and other commercial and cooperative banks. Revenue for the industry is defined as net operating income, including net interest received and net fee income.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Bank of China
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Agricultural Bank of China
- China Construction Bank
- Bank of Communications
- China Merchants Bank
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
