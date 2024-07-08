Poultry Farming in China Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, International Trade

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Farming in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Poultry Farming industry in China is expected to grow at an annualized 5.2% over the five years through 2023, to $135.2 billion. This steady growth has occurred due to rising poultry prices and output growth. Total poultry meat output is expected to increase by 3.2% in 2023, to 25.2 million tons, while revenue is set to grow by 5.4%.
For a typical poultry farm, feed and poultry prices largely determine returns. The Poultry Farming industry in China is engaged in the hatching and raising of poultry to produce meat and eggs. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, ostriches and quails.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Shandong New Hope Liuhe Group Co. Ltd.
- Fujian Sunner Group Co., Ltd.
- Wellhope Foods Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Lihua Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd.
- Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
