Water-Based Adhesive Market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

The water-based adhesive market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 33.71 Billion by 2029 from USD 18.32 Billion in 2020.



Chemical composites known as “water-based adhesives” are comprised of a combination of water, polymers, and other additives. These adhesives are available as powder solutions or liquids. Both porous and non-porous substrates can use them. These adhesives are activated either when the substrate absorbs water from the liquid solution or when the water they contain evaporates from the liquid solution. The soluble polymers used to make the water-based glue can be either artificial or natural. Water often serves as the primary carrier fluid to regulate the fluidity of practical adhesive composites for a variety of substrates with a wide range of thicknesses. The glue is designed to stick to PET bottles or thermoformed containers rapidly and securely until they are recycled, at which point they will simply separate.





Top leading companies in the global Water-Based Adhesive market includes:

3M Company, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The Dow Chemical Co., Sika AG, Applied Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Solenis, BASF SE, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Illinois Tool Works, Avery Dennison, Huntsman International, Ashland, Akzo Nobel.

Recent Development:

11 February, 2021: Henkel introduced Technomelt Supra ECO, a new range of hot melt adhesives, that offer greater sustainability.

06 April, 2021: H.B. Fuller announced two new compostable adhesive solutions under its worldwide renowned FlextraTM Evolution brand that offers differentiated advantages in terms of sustainability goals and manufacturer benefits.



Water-Based Adhesive Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Vinyl Acetate Adhesives

Starch/Dextrin Adhesives

Rubber Latex Adhesives

Protein/ Casein Adhesives



Market segment by Application:



Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & DIY

Leather & Footwear

Sports & Leisure

Assembly



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



