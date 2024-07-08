Prostate Health Market Surges Towards USD 83.8 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Advancements in Diagnostic and Treatment Technologies | TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research. Inc. , July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prostate health market (Markt für Prostatagesundheit) was projected to attain US$ 31.9 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 9.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 83.8 billion .

Higher spending on healthcare, especially in emerging economies, is supporting the growth of the prostate health market. Improved access to healthcare services is another contributing factor. The trend towards personalized medicine, including genetic testing and tailored treatment plans, is gaining traction in the prostate health market.

The shift towards non-invasive or minimally invasive treatment options, such as robotic-assisted surgeries and laser therapies, is becoming more prevalent. AI and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into diagnostic and treatment processes, improving accuracy and outcomes.

The adoption of telemedicine and digital health platforms is facilitating remote consultations and monitoring, making prostate health services more accessible. There is a growing interest in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements aimed at promoting prostate health, driven by the preference for natural and preventive approaches.

Continued investment in R&D for innovative treatments, including new drug formulations and advanced surgical techniques, presents opportunities for market players. Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early diagnosis offers opportunities for companies providing screening tools and preventive treatments.

The prostate health market is growing due to rising cases of diseases like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer. Globally, there were 1,414,259 new prostate cancer cases in 2020, with North America and Europe leading at 73.7% and 62.1%, respectively, while Africa and Asia had lower rates at 26.6% and 11.5%. Age-related BPH prevalence is significant, affecting about 50% of men aged 51-60 and up to 90% of those over 80.

Advancements in treatments, such as Novartis' 177Lu-PSMA-617, which improved survival rates in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, and early diagnosis campaigns are further driving market growth.

Key Findings of the 전립선 건강 Market Report

Ongoing research into biomarkers for prostate diseases is improving the accuracy of diagnostics and enabling earlier detection of prostate conditions.

A shift towards patient-centric care models, which focus on individualized treatment plans and patient engagement, is gaining momentum.

There is a growing interest in holistic and integrative approaches to prostate health, combining conventional treatments with complementary therapies such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, and yoga.

The use of big data and analytics in healthcare is helping to identify trends, improve diagnostic accuracy, and develop more effective treatment protocols for prostate health.

Market Trends for Prostate Health (前立腺の健康)

By disease type, the prostate cancer segment is anticipated to augment the growth of the prostate health market.

Adenocarcinoma is the most common type of prostate cancer, accounting for the majority of prostate cancer cases. The high prevalence and incidence rates significantly drive the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Innovations in diagnostic techniques, such as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, MRI fusion biopsies, and advanced imaging technologies, have improved early detection and diagnosis rates.

In terms of treatment, the hormone therapy segment is expected to propel the market growth.

Hormone therapy is particularly effective in managing advanced stages of prostate cancer, including metastatic and recurrent cases, by reducing or blocking the production of androgens, which fuel prostate cancer growth.

Global Market for Prostate Health: Regional Outlook

North America

North America has one of the highest incidences of prostate diseases, particularly prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

This high prevalence drives demand for diagnostic tests, treatments, and supportive care services.

North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure with access to state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, treatment options, and specialized healthcare providers.

This infrastructure supports early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate diseases, enhancing patient outcomes.

Asia Pacific

Rapid advancements in medical technology and healthcare delivery systems are transforming prostate health management in Asia Pacific.

This includes the adoption of robotic surgery for prostatectomies, advanced imaging techniques for early detection, and telemedicine solutions for remote patient monitoring and consultations.

There is a growing emphasis on healthcare awareness and preventive screening programs for prostate diseases in Asia Pacific.

Public health initiatives, educational campaigns, and screening drives increase early detection rates and promote timely medical intervention.

Prostate Health Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the prostate health market is dynamic and multifaceted, characterized by a range of players including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and dietary supplement producers. The following companies are well known participants in the prostate health market:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Eli Lilly and Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GSK PLC.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Developments

In 2022, Teleflex introduced the UroLift System in India to address benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate. This system offers a minimally invasive treatment option for BPH, enabling the procedure to be performed as a same-day outpatient service.

In the same year, Novartis obtained approval from the European Commission (EC) for Pluvicto (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan), a targeted radioligand therapy. It is indicated for treating adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who are positive for prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA).

Prostate Health (Salute della prostata) Market Segmentation

Disease Type

Prostatitis

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Prostate Cancer

Adenocarcinoma

Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Small Cell Prostate Cancer

Treatment

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Immunotherapy

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

