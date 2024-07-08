Global Medical Devices (Prosthetics, Dental, Audiology) Market Report, Trends and Opportunities 2024, Featuring 3D Systems, Formlabs, Stratasys and Materialise

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Trends and Opportunities in Medical Devices: Prosthetics, Dental, Audiology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printed medical device market will reach $16.5 billion in revenues in 2034 growing from $4.5 billion in 2023 at a 10 year CAGR of 12%.

The use of 3D printing technology has had a significant impact on the healthcare sector. It has facilitated the production of personalized medical devices, reduced development costs, fostered innovation in advanced devices, and improved accessibility to prosthetics. Over the past two decades, its integration into healthcare has notably enhanced patient outcomes and expanded healthcare accessibility.

This technology has played a crucial role in addressing challenges related to the production of medical devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, streamlined the supply chain, and brought device design and production closer to both patients and providers. Looking ahead, the medical device industry, particularly in prosthetics, audiology, and dental fields, is expected to see significant growth as these segments continue to benefit from 3D printing technology.

This study examines the current opportunities for 3D printing in prosthetics, audiology, and dental - the three most significant medical device segments where 3D printing is driving innovation, growth, and adoption. These opportunities encompass technological advancements in application-specific 3D printing platforms, particularly in dental, the ongoing digitization of healthcare and medical device supply chains, and the continued progress of regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which are consistently releasing guidance for the 3D printing of medical devices.

Additionally, the report summarizes the 3D printing technologies and materials applicable to the medical device sector, from leading vendors such as 3D Systems, Formlabs, Stratasys, and Materialise.

Buyers of the report also receive an extensive Excel data file with a ten-year revenue forecast for the sector, segmented by technology, material, and services.

