DeepBrain AI Launches Custom Avatar Video Challenge

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a leading generative AI company in South Korea, announced today the launch of its Custom Avatar Video Challenge, with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The challenge invites participants to create personalized videos using custom avatars made with DeepBrain AI’s video synthesis platform, AI Studios. Users can quickly and easily create these custom avatars without specialized knowledge or equipment by uploading simple images, videos, and audio recordings captured with a webcam or smartphone.

Once completed, the avatars can be freely positioned in videos with backgrounds removed. They can even speak in multiple languages beyond the one recorded by the user, providing high versatility. By inputting the desired text, the user can have their avatar speak naturally in the user’s voice.

Participants can use the custom avatar features to create videos and upload them to their personal social media accounts, such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. After uploading, they can submit the video link on the DeepBrain AI Custom Avatar Video Challenge website to complete their application for the avatar challenge.

DeepBrain AI organized this challenge to provide various customers with the opportunity to experience generative AI technology. The challenge runs until July 29, 2024.

Judging will be based on a combined score of video views, likes, and votes on the event webpage. A total of 51 avatars will be selected for recognition, with the first-place winner receiving $5,000. Challengers placed 2nd to 51st will each receive $100. The final results will be announced in a live stream on the event webpage and social media on August 7, 2024.

"We organized this challenge to widely promote DeepBrain AI's excellent generative AI services," said DeepBrain AI CEO, Se-young. "We will continue to discover various opportunities to expand public access to AI technology in the future."

Anyone interested in participating can apply through the DeepBrain AI Custom Avatar Video Challenge website ( https://www.deepbrain.io/viral-video-creator-challenge ). Participation is open to the general public, not just current users of DeepBrain AI services.

To encourage participation, DeepBrain AI is hosting an early registration event until July 15 at 00:00 PDT. All participants who register during this time will be entered into a draw to win a one-month free trial of AI Studios.

DeepBrain AI is a leading AI company with the vision of "AI for Human Life." The company specializes in hyper-realistic AI Avatars and provides solutions such as AI Studios for video creation and AI Human for real-time interactions. DeepBrain AI has a strong presence globally with an office in Palo Alto and strategic partnerships with Lenovo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AWS. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io

