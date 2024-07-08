Boskalis to acquire all remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco

Papendrecht, 08 July 2024

Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) has signed an agreement to acquire all remaining shares (50%) in Smit Lamnalco. Smit Lamnalco offers terminal services and had an annual revenue of approximately USD 275 million and EBITDA of USD 100 million in 2023. This transaction is subject to customary conditions including the approval of regulatory authorities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

​

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachment