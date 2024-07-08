Anisotropic Conductive Films Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.94 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.82 Billion by 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Anisotropic Conductive Films Market

This Anisotropic Conductive Films market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The Global Anisotropic Conductive Films Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.94 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.82 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Top leading companies in the global Anisotropic Conductive Films market includes:

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., 3M Company, AI Technology, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd., Panacol-Elosol GmbH (A Hoenle Group Company), Polyonics, Inc., Dexerials Corporation, Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Toray Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES, Von Roll Holding AG, PMS Diecasting Sdn. Bhd., SUNBOW (Sun Bow Optical Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.), DowDuPont Inc.

Recent Development:

December 12, 2023: The “PAF50C6” was developed and commercialized by Dexerials Corporation as part of a new Particle-arrayed Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) line called “ArrayFIX.” The product ensures highly reliable connections and can be used in camera modules or touch panels with miniaturized terminal connections.



Anisotropic Conductive Films Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Epoxy

Acrylic



Market segment by Application:



Aerospace

Electrical

Electronics

Automobile

Other



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



