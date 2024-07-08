US Portfolio Management & Investment Advice Industry Market Research Report 2024: Surging Assets Under Management (AUM) Have Benefited the Industry

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portfolio Management & Investment Advice in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Portfolio Management industry operators manage asset portfolios for a fee or commission. In the last five years, the industry has experienced countervailing trends. For the majority of the period, rising assets under management (AUM) as a result of rising asset prices and growing disposable income have increased the base of assets industry operators charge fees on.

Increased investor preference for passive asset management, including through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has driven expenses charged for the management of assets down during the period. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in managing the portfolio assets (i. e., funds) of others on a fee or commission basis and/or providing customized investment advice to clients on a fee basis. Establishments providing portfolio management have the authority to make investment decisions, and they derive fees based on the size and/or overall performance of the portfolio.



