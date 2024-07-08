Gluten-free Beverages Global Strategic Market Report 2024: Consumer Preference Shifts Towards Natural and Organic Ingredients Propel Gluten-Free Sales - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-free Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gluten-free Beverages was valued at an estimated US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the gluten-free beverage market is driven by several factors. Increasing health awareness among consumers has led to a greater demand for gluten-free products, as many perceive them to be healthier and safer. The rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance has necessitated a wider availability of gluten-free options. The expanding distribution channels, including online retail and specialized health food stores, have made these products more accessible to consumers worldwide. Additionally, the growing trend of plant-based diets has bolstered the demand for gluten-free dairy alternatives, further propelling market growth.



Social media and digital marketing have also played a crucial role in promoting gluten-free beverages, making it easier for brands to reach and engage with their target audiences. Collectively, these factors contribute to the robust expansion of the gluten-free beverage market, reflecting a significant shift in consumer preferences and dietary habits.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gluten-free Carbonated Beverages segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Gluten-free Juices segment is also set to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $687.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.0% CAGR to reach $881.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Gluten-free Beverages Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bolthouse Farms, Inc., Diageo PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Gluten-free Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac Disease Throws the Spotlight on Gluten-Free Beverages

Wellness and Health Trends Propel Growth in Gluten-Free Drink Options

Expanding Consumer Awareness Generates Demand for Gluten-Free Beverages

Innovations in Beverage Formulation Strengthen the Business Case for Gluten-Free Options

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Expands Addressable Market for Gluten-Free Products

Technological Advancements in Food Processing Enhance Flavor and Texture of Gluten-Free Drinks

Consumer Preference Shifts Towards Natural and Organic Ingredients Propel Gluten-Free Sales

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods

Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Diageo PLC

Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Lassonde Industries, Inc.

Mott`s LLP

Natumi GmbH

New Planet Beer

PepsiCo, Inc.

Polar Beverages

Red Bull GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vhcj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment