Enteral Feeding Devices Market Surges to USD 5.87 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 5.89% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

Aging Population: One major factor propelling the enteral feeding devices market is the world's ageing population. An effective nutritional support system is in great demand due to the increasing number of chronic diseases affecting the aged, such as cancer and neurological problems. Opportunities for industry players are bolstered by this demographic shift, which creates attractive market growth.

Technological Advancements: Technological advances in enteral feeding systems improve safety, convenience, and efficiency, propelling the market forward. Portable feeding pumps and user-friendly interfaces are examples of innovations that improve patient outcomes and increase adoption. Companies that invest in R&D can use these improvements to acquire a competitive advantage.

Increasing Home Care Services: The growth of home care services is a major driver for the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritise cost-effective patient management, the need for at-home enteral feeding options grows. This trend promotes market expansion, particularly in locations with an increasing older population.

High Costs of Devices: The high costs of enteral feeding systems have a substantial impact on market growth. These costs can be exorbitant for healthcare providers and patients, especially in low- and middle-income nations. To overcome this hurdle and broaden their market reach, manufacturers must prioritise cost-effective solutions.

Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding: Infections, tube dislodgement, and gastrointestinal disorders are significant restrictions on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. These dangers may discourage healthcare practitioners and patients from opting for enteral feeding, limiting market expansion. The emphasis on safety and training can help relieve these concerns.

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks: Stringent regulatory regimes pose a hurdle to the enteral feeding device market. Compliance with various foreign standards might cause product launch delays and cost increases. Companies must effectively negotiate these laws to minimise disruptions and capitalise on market possibilities.

Geographic Dominance:

North America dominates the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high chronic illness prevalence, and widespread knowledge of enteral nutrition. Europe follows, with strong growth owing to an ageing population and favourable government programmes. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, have high development potential due to increased healthcare investment and awareness. Geographic domination shapes market strategies and investment focus for important companies.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Boston Scientific, CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé S.A., Danone, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., and Cook Medical, and Halyard Surgical and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Enteral Feeding Devices Market into Product Type, Application, And Geography.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Product Type Enteral Feeding Pumps Enteral Feeding Tubes





Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Application



Oncology Gastroenterology Neurology



Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



