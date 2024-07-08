Food Automation Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food Automation was valued at an estimated US$12.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the food automation market is driven by several factors, reflecting the evolving needs and technological advancements within the food industry. One significant driver is the increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, fueled by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for convenience. The rising concerns about food safety and quality control have also propelled the adoption of automation, as these systems provide more consistent and reliable outcomes. Labor shortages and the need for cost reduction in production processes are other critical factors encouraging the shift towards automated solutions.



Furthermore, the push for sustainability and waste reduction in the food industry drives the development of automation technologies that minimize resource usage and enhance efficiency. The ongoing advancements in AI, robotics, and IoT are continuously expanding the capabilities and applications of food automation systems, making them more accessible and effective for food manufacturers. These factors collectively ensure the robust growth and continuous innovation in the food automation market, shaping the future of food production and processing.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Motors & Generators segment, which is expected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Discrete Controllers & Visualization segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Food Automation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Emerson Electric Co., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 608 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus onto Food Automation

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Food Automation

The Unstoppable Rise of Robotics Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Technological Advancements in the Food Robotic Technology Market

Upgrading Food Automation Using Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence for Product Sorting and Food Processing

Artificial Intelligence for Food Waste Management

Artificial Intelligence in Logistics

AI-Powered New Product Development

Artificial Intelligence for Food Safety

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods Presents Opportunities for Food Automation

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Use of Computer Vision and Hyperspectral Imaging Witnesses a Surge

Growing Integration of Internet of Things Streamlining Food Processing Process

Popularity of Robotics and Automated Production Lines Witness a Robust Increase

Advent of 3D Food Printing Technologies Enhance Product Quality

Use of Automated Technologies for Post-Processing Handling and Packaging Gains Momentum

Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 to Spur Opportunities for Food Automation

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Rising Adoption of Automation in Fruit and Vegetable Packaging

Increased Uptake of ERP Facilitates Adoption

5G Opens Up Exciting Playbook of Robotic Applications

Increasing Incidence of Foodborne Diseases to Drive Market Demand

Growing Automation in Restaurants Propels Market Expansion

AI Robots in Agriculture: Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Global Labor Shortages to Spur Market Demand for Food Automation

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Robots and Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Rising Automation in the Fast Food Sector Spurs Market Growth

