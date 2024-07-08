Private Label Food and Beverages Global Market Report 2024: Premiumization and Expanding Online Retail Channels Generates Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Label Food and Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Private Label Food and Beverages was valued at an estimated US$468.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$644.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the private label food and beverages market is driven by several factors. Advances in manufacturing technology have enabled retailers to produce high-quality private label products efficiently and at competitive prices. The increasing consumer demand for personalized and unique products has also spurred innovation within private label lines, leading to the introduction of specialty and niche items that differentiate retailers from competitors. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing has provided new avenues for private label brands to reach and engage with consumers. Retailers can now leverage data analytics to understand consumer preferences better and tailor their product offerings accordingly.



The shift towards sustainable and ethical consumption has also played a role, with many private label brands focusing on sustainable sourcing and environmentally friendly packaging. These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the private label food and beverages market, reflecting a significant transformation in consumer shopping habits and the competitive landscape of the retail industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Private Label Food Products segment, which is expected to reach US$405.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Private Label Beverages segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $127.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $132.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Private Label Food and Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Consumer Acceptance Throws the Spotlight on Private Label Quality

Retailer Branding Strategies Propel Private Label Growth

Cost-Effective Pricing of Private Labels Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovations in Private Label Packaging Generate Consumer Interest and Brand Loyalty

Health and Wellness Trends Drive Demand for Organic and Clean Label Private Brands

Premiumization of Private Label Products Spurs Market Expansion

Expanding Online Retail Channels Generate Opportunities for Private Label Brands

