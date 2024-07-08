Nutrify Today's Global C-Suite Sumflex 2024 Concludes with a Major Emphasis on India's Mission $100 Billion

MUMBAI, India, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated global Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2024 has successfully concluded in Mumbai at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, spotlighting India's Mission $100 Billion—an ambitious initiative set to catapult the nation's nutraceutical sector to new heights. This important endeavor underscores India's strategic commitment to establishing itself as a global leader in the nutraceutical industry.



A key highlight of the summit was the unveiling of NutrifyGenie 2.0, an AI tool designed to advance the industry. Available on both WhatsApp and desktop, NutrifyGenie 2.0 assists companies in ideation, commercialization, and regulatory compliance across 11 countries, marking a significant leap forward in technological support for the nutraceutical sector.

"India is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the global nutraceutical market," said Amit Srivastav , founder of Nutrify Today and chief catalyst of Nutrify India. "Transitioning from an undiscovered player nearly a decade ago to a leading market for nutraceutical ingredients and finished products, India is now attracting significant attention from innovators and investors worldwide.”





More than 360 decision-makers from around the globe gathered at this year’s Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex to explore and discuss the burgeoning opportunities within the Indian market.





The summit commenced with a keynote by Daniel Hopkin , managing partner, Kainos Capital USA, titled, "All Roads Lead to India – Why U.S. Private Equity Wants a Taste of India." This presentation set the stage for global nutraceutical leaders, followed by an international startup pitch session to investors. Esteemed speakers included Yoni Glickman , managing partner, PeakBridge VC; Eric Caston , general manager, Fuji Chemical Industries Co; Milind Thatte , managing director, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.; Amal Kelshikar , executive director, Torrent Pharma; and Sanjaya Mariwala , executive chairman and managing director, OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd.





The Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex featured four distinct tracks : presentations, panel discussions, networking hubs for business transactions, and a Korea Experience Center. This two-day event mirrored the World Economic Forum on a micro scale, tailored for the nutraceutical industry. It brought together investors, CEOs, government officials from various countries, and distributors to deliberate on global nutraceutical standardization and the promotion of responsible nutraceuticals. Major participation came from Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Europe; 35 companies partnered with Nutrify Today to make the summit possible. Notably, this was the first global-scale nutraceutical summit where content was aired worldwide on streaming platforms including YouTube.

“Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex was an extraordinary event of global significance, firmly establishing India's prominence on the world stage,” said Manoj Pareek , head of research and development, Functional Nutrition at Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Past Nutrify Today Summits have evolved into the Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex , marking the beginning of an adaptable summit that will have multiple touch points throughout the year. The Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex 2025, scheduled for June 5-6, is already halfway booked by global leaders. This event further cements India's role as a leader in responsible nutrition and a prime destination for the $100 billion nutraceutical opportunity. To participate visit https://nutrifycsuite.com .

About Nutrify Today:

Nutrify Today is a leading platform in the nutraceutical industry, dedicated to fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. Through its events and NutrifyGenie AI tool, Nutrify Today connects industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive the global nutraceutical agenda and promote responsible nutrition. Nutrify Today is committed to unlocking the full potential of the nutraceutical sector, ensuring sustainable growth and global impact.

