KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 8, 2024
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2024:
- Available resources on June 30, 2024: 153,700 Klépierre shares and 7,577,451.28 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2024: 2,387;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2024: 2,168;
- Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2024: 1,688,171 shares for 41,340,471.36 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2024: 1,534,471 shares for 37,628,123.32 euros.
As a reminder,
- At December 31, 2023, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 11,111,254.90 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/01/2024
|12
|-
|4,000
|-
|99,160.00
|-
|03/01/2024
|38
|3
|20,264
|800
|499,102.32
|19,744.00
|04/01/2024
|28
|15
|13,000
|2,900
|320,580.00
|71,891.00
|05/01/2024
|33
|12
|13,120
|4,500
|322,489.60
|111,015.00
|08/01/2024
|19
|25
|10,000
|16,200
|245,000.00
|399,330.00
|09/01/2024
|25
|8
|12,000
|4,400
|296,880.00
|109,252.00
|10/01/2024
|38
|16
|22,000
|10,000
|542,080.00
|248,200.00
|11/01/2024
|29
|16
|16,000
|10,000
|392,640.00
|246,900.00
|12/01/2024
|28
|10
|32,000
|8,000
|776,960.00
|197,840.00
|15/01/2024
|13
|20
|8,000
|18,000
|194,160.00
|439,020.00
|16/01/2024
|23
|9
|12,000
|6,000
|289,800.00
|145,980.00
|17/01/2024
|40
|-
|23,000
|-
|547,170.00
|-
|18/01/2024
|15
|13
|12,020
|8,000
|284,273.00
|190,000.00
|19/01/2024
|8
|17
|10,000
|8,000
|235,700.00
|190,320.00
|22/01/2024
|16
|18
|15,000
|10,000
|354,750.00
|237,700.00
|23/01/2024
|11
|7
|12,000
|5,000
|281,400.00
|117,600.00
|24/01/2024
|2
|23
|9,000
|14,000
|211,860.00
|330,120.00
|25/01/2024
|16
|36
|4,000
|20,000
|93,720.00
|471,800.00
|26/01/2024
|7
|49
|4,000
|30,000
|94,120.00
|713,700.00
|29/01/2024
|10
|33
|6,000
|10,467
|141,900.00
|248,905.26
|30/01/2024
|12
|48
|11,000
|17,533
|264,000.00
|422,895.96
|31/01/2024
|6
|13
|6,000
|7,000
|144,540.00
|168,770.00
|January 2024
|429
|391
|274,404
|210,800
|6,632,284.92
|5,080,983.22
|01/02/2024
|33
|11
|26,469
|10,000
|626,521.23
|238,400.00
|02/02/2024
|25
|18
|22,000
|8,000
|520,080.00
|190,800.00
|05/02/2024
|32
|13
|18,000
|10,000
|424,980.00
|237,400.00
|06/02/2024
|16
|25
|14,000
|20,000
|331,660.00
|475,800.00
|07/02/2024
|28
|7
|22,000
|8,000
|519,420.00
|190,240.00
|08/02/2024
|31
|14
|24,000
|10,000
|564,960.00
|237,000.00
|09/02/2024
|14
|6
|16,000
|2,000
|371,680.00
|46,820.00
|12/02/2024
|-
|31
|-
|16,000
|-
|375,680.00
|13/02/2024
|26
|-
|24,000
|-
|556,560.00
|-
|14/02/2024
|21
|-
|17,000
|-
|387,770.00
|-
|15/02/2024
|-
|43
|-
|54,073
|-
|1,250,167.76
|16/02/2024
|2
|16
|2,000
|16,000
|46,900.00
|377,920.00
|19/02/2024
|25
|17
|15,000
|12,000
|354,300.00
|285,000.00
|20/02/2024
|32
|33
|29,000
|25,000
|684,690.00
|591,750.00
|21/02/2024
|-
|36
|-
|17,000
|-
|405,960.00
|22/02/2024
|31
|36
|26,000
|33,000
|621,400.00
|791,010.00
|23/02/2024
|19
|38
|13,650
|22,456
|326,781.00
|539,617.68
|26/02/2024
|20
|17
|19,000
|12,386
|457,900.00
|299,121.90
|27/02/2024
|24
|17
|18,000
|10,000
|435,780.00
|243,100.00
|28/02/2024
|39
|-
|34,000
|-
|806,140.00
|-
|29/02/2024
|71
|26
|42,000
|35,000
|988,680.00
|831,600.00
|February 2024
|489
|404
|382,119
|320,915
|9,026,202.23
|7,607,387.34
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/03/2024
|6
|5
|8,000
|7,000
|187,280.00
|164,990.00
|04/03/2024
|22
|18
|18,000
|9,000
|421,920.00
|212,040.00
|05/03/2024
|9
|13
|8,000
|10,000
|186,640.00
|234,600.00
|06/03/2024
|22
|19
|18,000
|14,000
|424,440.00
|331,800.00
|07/03/2024
|33
|19
|28,000
|20,000
|659,680.00
|474,000.00
|08/03/2024
|4
|32
|2,000
|28,000
|46,900.00
|663,040.00
|11/03/2024
|6
|33
|8,000
|28,000
|189,840.00
|667,520.00
|12/03/2024
|21
|23
|16,000
|8,000
|384,160.00
|193,200.00
|13/03/2024
|12
|4
|12,000
|4,000
|287,640.00
|96,320.00
|14/03/2024
|32
|9
|22,000
|8,000
|526,020.00
|192,560.00
|15/03/2024
|18
|7
|14,000
|6,000
|331,660.00
|142,920.00
|18/03/2024
|2
|35
|2,000
|21,000
|47,200.00
|499,170.00
|19/03/2024
|15
|17
|10,000
|11,000
|238,600.00
|263,120.00
|20/03/2024
|-
|30
|-
|16,808
|-
|402,887.76
|21/03/2024
|19
|44
|20,000
|21,000
|485,000.00
|511,140.00
|22/03/2024
|12
|13
|12,000
|9,000
|282,240.00
|212,040.00
|25/03/2024
|-
|14
|-
|14,000
|-
|330,820.00
|26/03/2024
|12
|25
|13,000
|17,000
|307,450.00
|403,410.00
|27/03/2024
|5
|13
|6,000
|6,000
|142,500.00
|143,280.00
|28/03/2024
|8
|16
|6,000
|9,000
|143,520.00
|216,270.00
|March 2024
|258
|389
|223,000
|266,808
|5,292,690.00
|6,355,127.76
|02/04/2024
|23
|-
|16,000
|-
|381,280.00
|-
|03/04/2024
|23
|-
|16,000
|-
|375,520.00
|-
|04/04/2024
|-
|34
|-
|18,000
|-
|423,540.00
|05/04/2024
|35
|16
|16,000
|14,000
|373,440.00
|327,740.00
|08/04/2024
|21
|8
|10,000
|8,338
|235,500.00
|197,026.94
|09/04/2024
|23
|17
|13,000
|10,000
|307,710.00
|237,500.00
|10/04/2024
|33
|23
|34,000
|15,000
|809,540.00
|359,700.00
|11/04/2024
|38
|54
|25,000
|30,000
|590,750.00
|713,100.00
|12/04/2024
|13
|19
|14,000
|12,000
|333,340.00
|287,040.00
|15/04/2024
|10
|29
|8,206
|22,000
|197,600.48
|530,640.00
|16/04/2024
|35
|18
|15,794
|15,000
|376,055.14
|357,750.00
|17/04/2024
|9
|31
|12,000
|18,000
|290,040.00
|435,960.00
|18/04/2024
|-
|16
|-
|18,000
|-
|437,940.00
|19/04/2024
|12
|26
|4,000
|16,000
|97,080.00
|392,160.00
|22/04/2024
|-
|8
|-
|8,000
|-
|198,640.00
|23/04/2024
|2
|1
|2,000
|2,000
|50,000.00
|50,000.00
|24/04/2024
|18
|8
|8,000
|8,000
|199,520.00
|200,000.00
|25/04/2024
|60
|7
|35,000
|8,000
|871,500.00
|200,720.00
|26/04/2024
|34
|24
|16,000
|18,000
|400,480.00
|451,620.00
|29/04/2024
|14
|9
|14,000
|8,000
|351,960.00
|201,920.00
|30/04/2024
|11
|17
|12,000
|17,000
|302,160.00
|429,590.00
|April 2024
|414
|365
|271,000
|265,338
|6,543,475.62
|6,432,586.94
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/05/2024
|11
|12
|8,000
|12,000
|202,560.00
|304,920.00
|03/05/2024
|54
|13
|30,000
|15,249
|765,000.00
|391,441.83
|06/05/2024
|30
|-
|20,000
|-
|503,800.00
|-
|07/05/2024
|-
|30
|-
|22,000
|-
|556,820.00
|08/05/2024
|12
|13
|12,000
|6,000
|303,480.00
|152,280.00
|09/05/2024
|9
|13
|13,000
|10,000
|328,120.00
|253,400.00
|10/05/2024
|-
|17
|-
|14,000
|-
|356,300.00
|13/05/2024
|29
|-
|16,000
|-
|407,520.00
|-
|14/05/2024
|47
|11
|18,000
|10,000
|457,560.00
|255,500.00
|15/05/2024
|1
|25
|2,000
|24,000
|50,800.00
|613,680.00
|16/05/2024
|11
|17
|10,000
|11,451
|254,300.00
|292,802.07
|17/05/2024
|35
|-
|22,000
|-
|558,800.00
|-
|20/05/2024
|20
|1
|13,000
|10
|329,940.00
|255.00
|21/05/2024
|6
|20
|4,000
|14,000
|101,160.00
|356,020.00
|22/05/2024
|6
|22
|7,000
|23,000
|179,270.00
|590,180.00
|23/05/2024
|43
|-
|20,000
|-
|508,400.00
|-
|24/05/2024
|3
|26
|393
|18,000
|9,903.60
|460,260.00
|27/05/2024
|10
|-
|2,000
|-
|51,320.00
|-
|28/05/2024
|13
|11
|10,000
|11,000
|259,000.00
|286,330.00
|29/05/2024
|26
|-
|14,000
|-
|359,380.00
|-
|30/05/2024
|-
|32
|-
|22,000
|-
|568,700.00
|31/05/2024
|-
|32
|-
|16,000
|-
|420,800.00
|May 2024
|366
|295
|221,393
|228,710
|5,630,313.60
|5,859,688.90
|03/06/2024
|6
|15
|6,000
|4,000
|161,100.00
|107,680.00
|04/06/2024
|14
|8
|16,000
|8,000
|435,840.00
|220,560.00
|05/06/2024
|2
|1
|4,000
|3,000
|107,800.00
|81,120.00
|06/06/2024
|9
|11
|8,000
|8,000
|215,120.00
|216,160.00
|07/06/2024
|21
|-
|16,000
|-
|428,800.00
|-
|10/06/2024
|23
|14
|18,000
|8,521
|474,480.00
|227,681.12
|11/06/2024
|51
|4
|40,541
|1,479
|1,067,444.53
|39,578.04
|12/06/2024
|30
|48
|20,016
|29,900
|525,420.00
|789,360.00
|13/06/2024
|33
|8
|19,000
|14,000
|501,600.00
|371,000.00
|14/06/2024
|49
|-
|30,000
|-
|774,900.00
|-
|17/06/2024
|23
|14
|14,000
|14,000
|357,560.00
|359,380.00
|18/06/2024
|2
|41
|2,000
|40,000
|51,040.00
|1,028,400.00
|19/06/2024
|34
|32
|22,059
|16,000
|564,710.40
|413,760.00
|20/06/2024
|9
|21
|1,639
|14,000
|41,860.06
|360,500.00
|21/06/2024
|14
|23
|10,000
|19,000
|256,100.00
|489,820.00
|24/06/2024
|3
|61
|2,000
|36,000
|51,320.00
|934,920.00
|25/06/2024
|38
|-
|32,000
|-
|823,360.00
|-
|26/06/2024
|23
|1
|20,000
|2,000
|505,400.00
|51,200.00
|27/06/2024
|26
|17
|15,000
|15,000
|374,850.00
|376,050.00
|28/06/2024
|21
|5
|20,000
|9,000
|496,800.00
|225,180.00
|June 2024
|431
|324
|316,255
|241,900
|8,215,504.99
|6,292,349.16
|FIRST HALF 2024
|2,387
|2,168
|1,688,171
|1,534,471
|41,340,471.36
|37,628,123.32
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
Attachment