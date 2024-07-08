KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 8, 2024

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2024:

Available resources on June 30, 2024: 153,700 Klépierre shares and 7,577,451.28 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2024: 2,387;

Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2024: 2,168;

Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2024: 1,688,171 shares for 41,340,471.36 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2024: 1,534,471 shares for 37,628,123.32 euros.





As a reminder,

At December 31, 2023, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 11,111,254.90 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/01/2024 12 - 4,000 - 99,160.00 - 03/01/2024 38 3 20,264 800 499,102.32 19,744.00 04/01/2024 28 15 13,000 2,900 320,580.00 71,891.00 05/01/2024 33 12 13,120 4,500 322,489.60 111,015.00 08/01/2024 19 25 10,000 16,200 245,000.00 399,330.00 09/01/2024 25 8 12,000 4,400 296,880.00 109,252.00 10/01/2024 38 16 22,000 10,000 542,080.00 248,200.00 11/01/2024 29 16 16,000 10,000 392,640.00 246,900.00 12/01/2024 28 10 32,000 8,000 776,960.00 197,840.00 15/01/2024 13 20 8,000 18,000 194,160.00 439,020.00 16/01/2024 23 9 12,000 6,000 289,800.00 145,980.00 17/01/2024 40 - 23,000 - 547,170.00 - 18/01/2024 15 13 12,020 8,000 284,273.00 190,000.00 19/01/2024 8 17 10,000 8,000 235,700.00 190,320.00 22/01/2024 16 18 15,000 10,000 354,750.00 237,700.00 23/01/2024 11 7 12,000 5,000 281,400.00 117,600.00 24/01/2024 2 23 9,000 14,000 211,860.00 330,120.00 25/01/2024 16 36 4,000 20,000 93,720.00 471,800.00 26/01/2024 7 49 4,000 30,000 94,120.00 713,700.00 29/01/2024 10 33 6,000 10,467 141,900.00 248,905.26 30/01/2024 12 48 11,000 17,533 264,000.00 422,895.96 31/01/2024 6 13 6,000 7,000 144,540.00 168,770.00 January 2024 429 391 274,404 210,800 6,632,284.92 5,080,983.22 01/02/2024 33 11 26,469 10,000 626,521.23 238,400.00 02/02/2024 25 18 22,000 8,000 520,080.00 190,800.00 05/02/2024 32 13 18,000 10,000 424,980.00 237,400.00 06/02/2024 16 25 14,000 20,000 331,660.00 475,800.00 07/02/2024 28 7 22,000 8,000 519,420.00 190,240.00 08/02/2024 31 14 24,000 10,000 564,960.00 237,000.00 09/02/2024 14 6 16,000 2,000 371,680.00 46,820.00 12/02/2024 - 31 - 16,000 - 375,680.00 13/02/2024 26 - 24,000 - 556,560.00 - 14/02/2024 21 - 17,000 - 387,770.00 - 15/02/2024 - 43 - 54,073 - 1,250,167.76 16/02/2024 2 16 2,000 16,000 46,900.00 377,920.00 19/02/2024 25 17 15,000 12,000 354,300.00 285,000.00 20/02/2024 32 33 29,000 25,000 684,690.00 591,750.00 21/02/2024 - 36 - 17,000 - 405,960.00 22/02/2024 31 36 26,000 33,000 621,400.00 791,010.00 23/02/2024 19 38 13,650 22,456 326,781.00 539,617.68 26/02/2024 20 17 19,000 12,386 457,900.00 299,121.90 27/02/2024 24 17 18,000 10,000 435,780.00 243,100.00 28/02/2024 39 - 34,000 - 806,140.00 - 29/02/2024 71 26 42,000 35,000 988,680.00 831,600.00 February 2024 489 404 382,119 320,915 9,026,202.23 7,607,387.34





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/03/2024 6 5 8,000 7,000 187,280.00 164,990.00 04/03/2024 22 18 18,000 9,000 421,920.00 212,040.00 05/03/2024 9 13 8,000 10,000 186,640.00 234,600.00 06/03/2024 22 19 18,000 14,000 424,440.00 331,800.00 07/03/2024 33 19 28,000 20,000 659,680.00 474,000.00 08/03/2024 4 32 2,000 28,000 46,900.00 663,040.00 11/03/2024 6 33 8,000 28,000 189,840.00 667,520.00 12/03/2024 21 23 16,000 8,000 384,160.00 193,200.00 13/03/2024 12 4 12,000 4,000 287,640.00 96,320.00 14/03/2024 32 9 22,000 8,000 526,020.00 192,560.00 15/03/2024 18 7 14,000 6,000 331,660.00 142,920.00 18/03/2024 2 35 2,000 21,000 47,200.00 499,170.00 19/03/2024 15 17 10,000 11,000 238,600.00 263,120.00 20/03/2024 - 30 - 16,808 - 402,887.76 21/03/2024 19 44 20,000 21,000 485,000.00 511,140.00 22/03/2024 12 13 12,000 9,000 282,240.00 212,040.00 25/03/2024 - 14 - 14,000 - 330,820.00 26/03/2024 12 25 13,000 17,000 307,450.00 403,410.00 27/03/2024 5 13 6,000 6,000 142,500.00 143,280.00 28/03/2024 8 16 6,000 9,000 143,520.00 216,270.00 March 2024 258 389 223,000 266,808 5,292,690.00 6,355,127.76 02/04/2024 23 - 16,000 - 381,280.00 - 03/04/2024 23 - 16,000 - 375,520.00 - 04/04/2024 - 34 - 18,000 - 423,540.00 05/04/2024 35 16 16,000 14,000 373,440.00 327,740.00 08/04/2024 21 8 10,000 8,338 235,500.00 197,026.94 09/04/2024 23 17 13,000 10,000 307,710.00 237,500.00 10/04/2024 33 23 34,000 15,000 809,540.00 359,700.00 11/04/2024 38 54 25,000 30,000 590,750.00 713,100.00 12/04/2024 13 19 14,000 12,000 333,340.00 287,040.00 15/04/2024 10 29 8,206 22,000 197,600.48 530,640.00 16/04/2024 35 18 15,794 15,000 376,055.14 357,750.00 17/04/2024 9 31 12,000 18,000 290,040.00 435,960.00 18/04/2024 - 16 - 18,000 - 437,940.00 19/04/2024 12 26 4,000 16,000 97,080.00 392,160.00 22/04/2024 - 8 - 8,000 - 198,640.00 23/04/2024 2 1 2,000 2,000 50,000.00 50,000.00 24/04/2024 18 8 8,000 8,000 199,520.00 200,000.00 25/04/2024 60 7 35,000 8,000 871,500.00 200,720.00 26/04/2024 34 24 16,000 18,000 400,480.00 451,620.00 29/04/2024 14 9 14,000 8,000 351,960.00 201,920.00 30/04/2024 11 17 12,000 17,000 302,160.00 429,590.00 April 2024 414 365 271,000 265,338 6,543,475.62 6,432,586.94





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/05/2024 11 12 8,000 12,000 202,560.00 304,920.00 03/05/2024 54 13 30,000 15,249 765,000.00 391,441.83 06/05/2024 30 - 20,000 - 503,800.00 - 07/05/2024 - 30 - 22,000 - 556,820.00 08/05/2024 12 13 12,000 6,000 303,480.00 152,280.00 09/05/2024 9 13 13,000 10,000 328,120.00 253,400.00 10/05/2024 - 17 - 14,000 - 356,300.00 13/05/2024 29 - 16,000 - 407,520.00 - 14/05/2024 47 11 18,000 10,000 457,560.00 255,500.00 15/05/2024 1 25 2,000 24,000 50,800.00 613,680.00 16/05/2024 11 17 10,000 11,451 254,300.00 292,802.07 17/05/2024 35 - 22,000 - 558,800.00 - 20/05/2024 20 1 13,000 10 329,940.00 255.00 21/05/2024 6 20 4,000 14,000 101,160.00 356,020.00 22/05/2024 6 22 7,000 23,000 179,270.00 590,180.00 23/05/2024 43 - 20,000 - 508,400.00 - 24/05/2024 3 26 393 18,000 9,903.60 460,260.00 27/05/2024 10 - 2,000 - 51,320.00 - 28/05/2024 13 11 10,000 11,000 259,000.00 286,330.00 29/05/2024 26 - 14,000 - 359,380.00 - 30/05/2024 - 32 - 22,000 - 568,700.00 31/05/2024 - 32 - 16,000 - 420,800.00 May 2024 366 295 221,393 228,710 5,630,313.60 5,859,688.90 03/06/2024 6 15 6,000 4,000 161,100.00 107,680.00 04/06/2024 14 8 16,000 8,000 435,840.00 220,560.00 05/06/2024 2 1 4,000 3,000 107,800.00 81,120.00 06/06/2024 9 11 8,000 8,000 215,120.00 216,160.00 07/06/2024 21 - 16,000 - 428,800.00 - 10/06/2024 23 14 18,000 8,521 474,480.00 227,681.12 11/06/2024 51 4 40,541 1,479 1,067,444.53 39,578.04 12/06/2024 30 48 20,016 29,900 525,420.00 789,360.00 13/06/2024 33 8 19,000 14,000 501,600.00 371,000.00 14/06/2024 49 - 30,000 - 774,900.00 - 17/06/2024 23 14 14,000 14,000 357,560.00 359,380.00 18/06/2024 2 41 2,000 40,000 51,040.00 1,028,400.00 19/06/2024 34 32 22,059 16,000 564,710.40 413,760.00 20/06/2024 9 21 1,639 14,000 41,860.06 360,500.00 21/06/2024 14 23 10,000 19,000 256,100.00 489,820.00 24/06/2024 3 61 2,000 36,000 51,320.00 934,920.00 25/06/2024 38 - 32,000 - 823,360.00 - 26/06/2024 23 1 20,000 2,000 505,400.00 51,200.00 27/06/2024 26 17 15,000 15,000 374,850.00 376,050.00 28/06/2024 21 5 20,000 9,000 496,800.00 225,180.00 June 2024 431 324 316,255 241,900 8,215,504.99 6,292,349.16 FIRST HALF 2024 2,387 2,168 1,688,171 1,534,471 41,340,471.36 37,628,123.32





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment