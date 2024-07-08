Doroni Aerospace Unveils State-of-the-Art Test Fixture, Marking Major Milestone in eVTOL ‘Flying Car’ Development

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, a trailblazer in the American personal electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) arena, is proud to announce a major advancement in its mission to revolutionize urban air mobility. The company has successfully developed a custom-built test fixture designed to rigorously assess the performance of its motors, propellers, and electronic components, marking a crucial step towards the production and deployment of the H1-X model of their eVTOL ‘flying car’.

The custom-built test fixture represents Doroni Aerospace’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. This cutting-edge setup is engineered to:

Perform comprehensive tests and optimizations on motors, propellers, and electronic components to ensure they meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.

Simulate every aspect of a flight profile and various conditions, providing precise data on the performance of electronic components in real-world scenarios.

Focus on sustainability by optimizing and tuning electric components, contributing to efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable mobility.

Accelerate the development process by enabling in-house fine-tuning of technology, leading to faster and more effective advancements in eVTOL designs.

Doroni Aerospace invites enthusiasts and stakeholders to experience an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of their lab, showcasing the meticulous testing and innovation driving their progress. Viewers can witness the custom-built test fixture in action and hear directly from engineers about its role in delivering the H1-X.

This milestone underscores Doroni Aerospace’s dedication to creating a cleaner, quieter, and more connected world. By continuously improving electric propulsion technology, the company is not only enhancing the performance and reliability of its eVTOLs but also reinforcing its commitment to transforming sustainable transportation.

For more information, visit the Doroni Aerospace website at www.Doroni.io so you can find out how to become a part of the future of transportation.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

A video accompanying this announcement can be found at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1a9e85-5698-4d69-9968-62a2afdbb6e7