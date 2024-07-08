Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Seritage Growth Properties (“Seritage” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SRG) securities between July 7, 2022 and May 10, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Seritage investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 14, 2023, after the market closed, Seritage revealed that there was a “material weakness” in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting “due to a deficiency in the design of our control over the identification of impairment indicators for investments in real estate and documentation of evidence of review.” Moreover, the deficiency related “to the failure to identify potential indicators of impairment related to development projects in a timely manner.”

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $0.86, or 9.67%, to close at $8.03 per share on August 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 10, 2024, after the market closed, Seritage released its first quarter 2024 financial results, revealing it was “adjusting [its] pricing projections for some of [its] assets.” As a result, the gross value of the Company’s portfolio of assets was reduced by at least $325 million.

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $2.54, or 27.3%, to close at $6.78 per share on May 13, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls regarding the identification and review of impairment indicators for investments in real estate; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated the value and projected gross proceeds of certain real estate assets; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Seritage securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 30, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com