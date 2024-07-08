Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 11.57 Billion By 2032, Driven By AI, Personalized Medicine, & Regulatory Support | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market size was valued at US$ 4.59 billion in 2023 and is experiencing significant growth, projected to reach US$ 11.57 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.84% over the forecast period 2023-2032.”

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to See Tenfold Growth Driven By AI; But Explainability Paramount

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) leverage novel capabilities such as mining for patterns, prediction analytics and personalized treatment suggestions. But the critical obstacle is still the explainability of AI decisions. Doctors have to trust these systems and tune them for desired results, which is only possible if they know the AI's line of thought.

AI notwithstanding, there is a wealth of empirical evidence that supports the advantages CDSS offer. The studies of Zhu et al. suggested a large increase in diagnostic accuracy, here it has the potential to reach 87.53% by focusing on the top three diagnoses offered by system. Moreover, CDSS can translate into shorter hospitalisation times, which could ultimately save the healthcare institution money. AI-based CDSS is also particularly useful in the context of personalized medicine with the using systems that can process large patient data sets including medical history and genetic profiles in order to generate personalized treatment strategies. This may lead to more successful treatments as well as reduced risk of adverse drug reactions. Regulatory landscape is also partially fuelling the growth of clinical decision support systems market. The regulations being enforced by the governments to ensure patient safety, data interoperability and quality care all across. By implementing CDSS healthcare organizations can stay compliant with these standards and are able to earn financial incentives.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Koninklijke Philips

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Wolters Kluwer

Allscripts Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Athenahealth, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Other Players

The COVID-19 Pandemic has pushed the adoption of CDSS even further and those systems proved useful to diagnose in real-time, triage patients and managing information during the crisis. The clinical decision support systems market is being positively influenced by technological advances beyond AI as well. Advanced biotechnology, cloud computing and interoperable platforms are making CDSS more compatible with their functionality to expand data flow. Increasing need for decision support on the basis of science provides a substantial platform to deploy advanced CDSS solutions in hospitals and those operating across healthcare institutions facilities. This growth is also fueled by government initiatives, such as the US Health and Medicare Acts, that provide financial incentives for EHR systems to incorporate CDSS. Last but not least, industry collaboration is mandatory. Collaborations between industry partners to use the most current data that they have in developing and delivering CDSS solutions are also beginning to capture attention while helping drive adoption throughout healthcare.

Segmentation Dynamics

By Product, Considerable availability, ease of use and low cost of standalone CDSS has resulted in its dominion with 30% over the clinical decision support systems market but the future is with integrated CDSS It is estimated to be the fastest growing segment as adoption of Electronic Health Records increases. Integrating CDSS with EHR provides a direct access to patient data hence giving better scope of clinical diagnosis and could give an opportunity for new features in the functionality within EHR with CDSS. This trend is further supported by governmental efforts to encourage sharing of EHR data for CDSS.

Based on Application, the drug allergy alerts are the dominating with 25% market share. The steepest growth, however, will be seen in clinical guidelines. Built with our guidelines, we provide clinicians the ability to not only be alerted of a diagnosis or treatment decision in real-time but also have predictions and recommendations on what can help best treat your patient for even better outcomes. This change represents a departure to more general CDSS capabilities.

By Delivery Mode, On-Premise CDSS dominated by over 42% in 2023, because of its customization capabilities for existing systems. It is seeming to be a good solution for big hospitals following the on-site patient data requirement. Nevertheless, the cloud-based CDSS is anticipated to observe high growth rate in which cloud provides cost efficiency, scalability and flexibility for health care professionals as well. This enables the cloud's score, despite lacking control and in front of all stakeholders will acquire a lot of weight to position well as we project it toward co-dominate on-premise with clinical decision support systems market.

By Component, Services, lead this market in 2023 with 42% by providing critical implementation and training as also ongoing support to healthcare organisations but more importantly, software is the fastest growing segment. The integration of decision support software with electronic health records (EHRs) and computerized provider order entry systems enables predictive analytics through personalized decisions and AI creativity as discussed above. This is the future landscape of CDSS, dominated by software with a rich history in healthcare (Elsevier Health's ClinicalKey AI as one example).

Key Segmentation Covered in the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market are:

By Product

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated EHR with CDSS

Integrated CDSS with CPOE and HER

By Application

Drug-Drug Interactions

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Reminders

Clinical Guidelines

Drug Dosing Support

Others

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Systems

Cloud-Based Systems

On-Premise Systems

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America and Western Europe is the regional winners with a combined CDSS revenue share of over 50%. This domination is supported on a combination of expanding call for preliminary care IT offerings, growing alternatives to attain high-quality treatment, and the perpetual advancements that are being made in technologies measuring up CDSS duties. The soon to be released EBSCO's DYNA Innovation Center in Dubai is another testament of the region sticking with its CDSSs adoption aspirations. North America has the maximum market share within itself, owing to the increased adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in countries like US which are across all major regions. As of 2021, a shocking 78% and upwards of almost all hospitals in the United States (96%) were already utilising certified EHR systems - making for an even greater practice-friendly climate to integrate CDSSs with less complications into their workflows.

