Questex's Luxury Travel Advisor Launches New Quarterly Luxury Travel Index, Offers Top Trends and Insights in Luxury Travel Sales

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Luxury Travel Advisor today introduces the Luxury Travel Index, which offers the top trends and insights in luxury travel sales.



The Index highlights key findings from a comprehensive survey distributed to advisors whose businesses are more than 50% luxury sales. Notably, the majority of surveyed advisors expressed high optimism regarding the future of luxury travel. Respondents indicated robust sales performance over the past year, with a significant portion reporting sales ranging from $500,000 to $1.9 million. Plus, a change in the makeup of the advisor audience, a major shift to the independent contractor.

One of the standout trends revealed in the report is the increasing trend of travelers planning well in advance of their trips, underscoring a proactive approach to luxury travel arrangements. Additionally, the report identified Europe as the most sought-after region, reflecting continued strong interest in the continent among affluent travelers.

"The Luxury Travel Index provides invaluable insights into the current state and future outlook of luxury travel," said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President and Content/Editorial Director at Luxury Travel Advisor. "We are pleased to share these findings with industry professionals and enthusiasts alike, offering a comprehensive view of market trends and consumer preferences."

The complete findings of the first quarter Luxury Travel Index are available here.

Luxury Travel Advisor will continue to survey this audience and publish the Index quarterly with the latest insights. The Luxury Travel Index is available for sponsorship and any supplier who sponsors the report will keep all advisor leads. Click here to inquire about sponsorships.

About Luxury Travel Advisor:

Luxury Travel Advisor was founded in 2005, as the only outlet created for the very important luxury segment. Luxury Travel Advisor boasts a readership of 15,000 hand-selected travel advisors who belong to Virtuoso, Signature, American Express, Ensemble and Internova, as well as those hard-to-reach independent luxury travel advisors across the United States and Canada. The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor sell to the most affluent consumers across the world and the ULTRA Summit is the intimate, in-person event where those advisors collaborate with top suppliers on how to navigate a successful business plan for the future. The Dossier newsletter publishes news from LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com twice a week and reaches a broad audience of luxury travel professionals worldwide.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Carrie Harper

Questex Travel & Wellness

charper@questex.com

+1 212.895.8494