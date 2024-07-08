Pixalate Introduces Mobile App SDK Market Share Rankings Report for Google Play Store & Apple App Store: ByteDance TikTok Ad SDK No. 2 in APAC on Apple (69% Estimated Market Share), but Lags in North America (44%, No. 18)

LONDON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the inaugural Global Mobile App SDKs Market Share Rankings Report for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The May 2024 report analyzes third-party software development kits (SDKs) used across apps found on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and reveals key SDK market share findings.

Third-party SDKs are developed by companies other than the company that created the app itself. Third-party advertising SDKs are those used by app developers to perform various advertising-related functions such as mediation, measurement, attribution, and more.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed approximately 4.8M mobile apps and almost 30 billion open programmatic advertising transactions from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in May 2024 to compile this research.

Top Mobile App Ad SDKs on Apps in the Google Play Store

The below estimates are based on impression volume. Ad SDK market share is estimated based on the apps from which the open programmatic ad impressions are detected and wherein SDKs are present (but not necessarily . This estimate does not imply that the SDK has certainly been involved with the impression, as many apps may include multiple Ad SDKs.

Download the full report to see estimates based on the number of apps in addition to impression volume.

Global

IAB Open Measurement SDK: 87% estimated market share Facebook Audience Network: 85% estimated market share AppLovin: 79% estimated market share Vungle: 76% estimated market share InMobi: 70% estimated market share

North America

IAB Open Measurement SDK: 92% estimated market share Facebook Audience Network: 89% estimated market share AppLovin: 85% estimated market share Amazon Ads: 84% estimated market share InMobi: 82% estimated market share

EMEA

Facebook Audience Network: 93% estimated market share IAB Open Measurement SDK: 88% estimated market share AppLovin: 82% estimated market share Vungle: 77% estimated market share Unity Ads: 77% estimated market share

APAC

IAB Open Measurement SDK: 80% estimated market share Facebook Audience Network: 74% estimated market share AppLovin: 69% estimated market share Vungle: 69% estimated market share ByteDance TikTok: 63%

LATAM

IAB Open Measurement SDK: 89% estimated market share Facebook Audience Network: 79% estimated market share AppLovin: 78% estimated market share Vungle: 72% estimated market share ByteDance TikTok: 65% estimated market share

Download the full Global Mobile App SDKs Market Share Rankings Report for the Google Play Store here .

Top Mobile App Ad SDKs on Apps in the Apple App Store

The below estimates are based on impression volume. Ad SDK market share is estimated based on the apps, from which the open programmatic ad impressions are detected and wherein SDKs are present. This estimate does not imply that the SDK has certainly been involved with the impression, as many apps may include multiple Ad SDKs.

Download the full report to see estimates based on the number of apps in addition to impression volume.

Global

AppLovin: 78% estimated market share Amazon Ads: 74% estimated market share Fyber Marketplace: 72% estimated market share Vungle: 68% estimated market share IAB Open Measurement SDK: 66% estimated market share

North America

Amazon Ads: 79% estimated market share AppLovin: 74% estimated market share Fyber Marketplace: 72% estimated market share Vungle: 69% IAB Open Measurement SDK: 68% estimated market share

EMEA

AppLovin: 87% estimated market share Fyber Marketplace: 74% estimated market share Amazon Ads: 70% estimated market share Vungle: 64% estimated market share IAB Open Measurement SDK: 62% estimated market share

APAC

AppLovin: 87% estimated market share ByteDance TikTok: 69% estimated market share Vungle: 67% estimated market share Fyber Marketplace: 65% estimated market share IAB Open Measurement SDK: 63% estimated market share

LATAM

AppLovin: 86% estimated market share Fyber Marketplace: 84% estimated market share Vungle: 72% estimated market share PubNative: 67% estimated market share Amazon Ads: 62% estimated market share

Download the full Global Mobile App SDKs Market Share Rankings Report for the Apple App Store here .

Download the reports for a complete analysis and review SDKs:

