Solésence Beauty Science and other Chicago Innovation Awards Winners to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, will join fellow winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region’s foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City on Tuesday, July 9th to ring the Opening Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The event will emphasize the surge of innovation in the Chicago region and shine a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

“Chicago Innovation Award winners cut across all industries and represent the best in new product and service development from large companies, startups, and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “Their winning innovations are solving a range of unmet needs in the marketplace, and we’re proud to celebrate their successes on a global stage by ringing the Nasdaq Bell.”

In November 2023 Solésence was announced a winner of the Chicago Innovation Awards for its Solésence Kleair™ technology, which is available exclusively through Solésence finished goods. The innovation optimizes zinc oxide to improve its efficacy and aesthetics while boasting best-in-class skin health claims and retaining the purity to meet global requirements.

Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, will attend the event with other winners of the 2023 Chicago Innovation Awards. The full list of 2023 winners includes Abbott, Argonne National Laboratory, Casechek, Chicago:Blend, Consulate General of Canada in Chicago, Dion’s Dream Chicago, EAB Global, Friends of the Chicago River, Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago, Intellihot, Jellyvision, Law Center for Better Housing, LUDEX, Mavely, The Planting Hope Company, project44, Sibel Health, Solésence, STIGMA, University of Chicago SAND Lab, VOCEL and Volexion.

A livestream of the event will be available at the following link beginning at around 9:15am ET on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in mineral-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Chicago Innovation

Chicago Innovation, established in 2002, has grown from a single awards ceremony to a year-round series of events and programs to educate, connect and celebrate all innovators in the Chicago region. Chicago Innovation’s vision is to ensure that innovation is for everyone by energizing a community that makes an impact. In addition to running the annual Chicago Innovation Awards to highlight the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region, the organization’s expansion has included:

The Women Mentoring Co-op – where women innovative, connect and grow

The Illinois Student Invention Convention – inspiring innovation and creative problem-solving in Illinois’ K-8 th grade students

grade students Ageless Innovators – an intergenerational co-mentoring program

The Ladder – mentorship, community and career acceleration for Black and Latine innovators

For more information, visit http://www.chicagoinnovation.com.

