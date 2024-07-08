Magnite to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.



Live conference call Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers) Passcode: Ask to join the Magnite conference call Simultaneous audio webcast: http://investor.magnite.com , under “Events and Presentations” Conference call replay Toll free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) Passcode: 5546887 Webcast link: http://investor.magnite.com , under “Events and Presentations”

