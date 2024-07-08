Ryan Saadi Congratulates Marc Benioff on Receiving the Yale Legend in Leadership Award and Commends Yale School of Management for Recognizing the Importance of Integrating Corporate Success with Social Responsibility

WARREN, N.J., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, founding CEO of Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, congratulates Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on receiving the Yale Legend in Leadership Award for highlighting that business success must coexist with social prosperity at the bi-annual CEO Summit. The Yale Legend in Leadership Award was created 35 years ago to honor current and former CEOs who serve as living legends to inspire chief executives across industries, sectors, and nations.



“I share Marc’s belief that business success must coexist with social prosperity,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi. “As a Yale graduate and a member of the Yale School of Public Health Leadership Council, it was a distinct pleasure to join Yale School of Management Senior Associate Dean, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and business pioneers including Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks; Steven Bandrowczak, CEO, Xerox; Ivan Seidenberg, Former Chair & CEO, Verizon; Brian Moynihan, Chair & CEO, Bank of America; Ken Moelis, Founder, Chair & CEO, Moelis & Company; Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company; Jeffrey Bewkes, Former Chair & CEO, Time Warner; Mary Barra, Chair & CEO, General Motors; James Quincey, Chair & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company; Glenn Fogel, President & CEO, Booking Holdings; Michel Doukeris, CEO, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Jacek Olczak, CEO, Philip Morris International; Reuben Mark, Former CEO, Colgate-Palmolive Company; Michael Dell, Chair & CEO, Dell Technologies; Brian Tyler, CEO, McKesson Corporation; Christian Ulbrich, Global CEO, JLL; John W. Jackson, Former CEO, Celgene; James Taiclet, Chair, President & CEO, Lockheed Martin; Kathy Warden, Chair, President & CEO, Northrop Grumman; Lynn Good, Chair, President & CEO, Duke Energy; David Cote, Former Chair & CEO, Honeywell International; Arvind Krishna, Chair & CEO, IBM”.

