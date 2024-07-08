Aura Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the 4th annual Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s achievements in advancing safety, responsibility, sustainability and innovation. The report highlights the Company’s strategic initiatives across eight key environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) pillars. Aura's sustainability report adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, ensuring transparent disclosure of economic, environmental, and social performance. The full report is available on Aura's website, click here to access the report.

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights

Achieved Zero Lost Time Incidents: Maintained strong safety record across all operations and projects

Awarded ESR Certification in Two Host Countries: Recognized as a Socially Responsible Company in Honduras and Mexico for exemplary responsible and sustainable practices

Enhanced Ethical Standards: Updated the Code of Ethics to include diversity and human rights topics

Promoted Generated Diversity: Achieved a significant milestone with 40% of new trainees hires being female.

Boosted Local Economies: Supported community growth by sourcing an average of 40% of purchases from local suppliers.

Supported community growth by sourcing an average of 40% of purchases from local suppliers. Fostered Innovation: Encouraged groundbreaking ideas through the Innovation Award, receiving 360 submissions—a 70% increase from 2022.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO commented, "In 2023, we made remarkable progress in our commitment towards sustainable and responsible growth. Our focus on safety has been a key part of our progress, as we implemented comprehensive safety protocols improving even more our standards, resulting in no lost time incidents across our 4 operating mines and development and exploration projects. Alongside this, we were dedicated to fostering innovation, enhancing gender diversity, and strengthening local partnerships. I am particularly proud of how our Aura 360 culture continues to permeate every aspect of our operations. While there is always more to achieve, our accomplishments this year demonstrate our commitment to excellence and sustainability, as we continue to grow.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s four producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP and Almas gold mines in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and four projects in Brazil: the Borborema and Matupá gold projects, which are in development the São Francisco gold project, which is on care and maintenance, and the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajás region, which is at the exploration stage.

