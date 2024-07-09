AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2024 Q2 and 6 months

In 2024 Q2, 3.2 million tonnes of cargo and 2.2 million passengers passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 0.7% i.e. 16 thousand passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 0.6%. The number of vessel calls remained at a similar level reaching 1804 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands decreased by 0.5%, however the number of vehicles increased by 1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by 86%, utility rate of the vessel was 59%.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on the results as follows: “We see stable growth in cargo volumes and I would point out the growth in the largest cargo type, which is ro-ro. Also, containers cargo continues to grow. An increase in the number of passengers is led by both Finnish travel-lines. We are particularly pleased with the increase in ship visits to our ports, as this has a significant impact on the company's turnover. Total volume of 3.2 tonnes of cargo is comparable to the same period of the previous year. The container volumes (+11%) and ro-ro cargo (+8%) have increased the most. Liquid bulk and general cargo showed a decrease. The total number of passengers 2.2 was slightly more than in the previous year. The numbers have grown the most on Tallinn-Helsinki and Muuga-Vuosaari lines. Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of trips and vehicles served by our own ferries, showed a slight increase. April saw significantly fewer passengers and vehicles compared to the previous year, but May and June broke many records, especially during Midsummer week. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased significantly, as compared to previous year as it succeeded to start the project-based summer work earlier than last year,” said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for Q2 2024 is preliminary as at 09.07.2024. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 change 6M 2024 6M 2023 change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 232 3 251 -0.6% 6 596 6 614 -0.3% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 810 1 681 7.7% 3 476 3 410 1.9% Liquid bulk 312 463 -32.6% 648 978 -33.7% Dry bulk 483 515 -6.2% 1 203 1 041 15.5% Containers 522 469 11.4% 1 028 936 9.8% in TEUs 64 234 56 062 14.6% 125 486 108 711 15.4% General cargo 102 122 -16.4% 233 226 3.5% Non-marine 3 1 108.3% 7 23 -70.0% Number of passengers by routes (th) 2 165 2 150 0.7% 3 631 3 546 2.4% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 891 1 865 1.4% 3 208 3 121 2.8% Tallinn-Stockholm 157 158 -1.1% 255 260 -1.8% Muuga-Vuosaari 52 48 9.3% 93 75 24.3% Cruise (traditional) 54 69 -22.7% 54 69 -22.7% Other 11 9 20.3% 20 21 3.1% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 804 1 801 0.2% 3 431 3 519 -2.5% Cargo vessels 357 379 -5.8% 686 700 -2.0% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 419 1 378 3.0% 2 717 2 775 -2.1% Cruise vessels (traditional) 28 44 -36.4% 28 44 -36.4% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Number of trips 6 232 6 180 0.8% 11 060 10 839 2.0% Number of passengers (th) 667 671 -0.5% 1 039 1 021 1.8% Number of vehicles (th) 316 312 1.3% 507 493 2.9% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 54 29 86.2% 145 119 21.8% Utility rate (%) 59% 32% 86.2% 80% 66% 21.2%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries can be found here: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

