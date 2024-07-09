9th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 8th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6419 Lowest price per share (pence): 622.0 Highest price per share (pence): 640.0 Weighted average price per day (pence): 630.6023

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 630.6023 6,419 622.00 640.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 08 July 2024 10:02:29 824 640.00 XLON 00285769715TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:29 66 640.00 XLON 00285769716TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:29 179 640.00 XLON 00285769717TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:30 650 639.00 XLON 00285769726TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:30 107 639.00 XLON 00285769727TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:30 425 640.00 XLON 00285769728TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:30 274 632.00 XLON 00285769729TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:30 423 632.00 XLON 00285769730TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:02:31 140 631.00 XLON 00285769731TRLO1 08 July 2024 10:25:29 128 628.00 XLON 00285783864TRLO1 08 July 2024 11:59:48 13 625.00 XLON 00285817125TRLO1 08 July 2024 11:59:48 102 625.00 XLON 00285817126TRLO1 08 July 2024 11:59:48 17 625.00 XLON 00285817127TRLO1 08 July 2024 12:13:26 137 623.00 XLON 00285817339TRLO1 08 July 2024 12:16:49 132 623.00 XLON 00285817407TRLO1 08 July 2024 15:37:14 135 624.00 XLON 00285822137TRLO1 08 July 2024 15:37:14 135 624.00 XLON 00285822138TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 4 624.00 XLON 00285823796TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 119 624.00 XLON 00285823797TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 27 624.00 XLON 00285823798TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 470 624.00 XLON 00285823799TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 324 624.00 XLON 00285823800TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:19:03 132 624.00 XLON 00285823801TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:04 146 622.00 XLON 00285824226TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:21 164 625.00 XLON 00285824231TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:21 121 625.00 XLON 00285824232TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:21 37 625.00 XLON 00285824233TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:21 430 625.00 XLON 00285824234TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:25:21 144 625.00 XLON 00285824235TRLO1 08 July 2024 16:27:45 414 623.00 XLON 00285824347TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970