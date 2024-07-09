9th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|8th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|6419
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|622.0
|Highest price per share (pence):
|640.0
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|630.6023
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|630.6023
|6,419
|622.00
|640.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|08 July 2024 10:02:29
|824
|640.00
|XLON
|00285769715TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:29
|66
|640.00
|XLON
|00285769716TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:29
|179
|640.00
|XLON
|00285769717TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:30
|650
|639.00
|XLON
|00285769726TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:30
|107
|639.00
|XLON
|00285769727TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:30
|425
|640.00
|XLON
|00285769728TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:30
|274
|632.00
|XLON
|00285769729TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:30
|423
|632.00
|XLON
|00285769730TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:02:31
|140
|631.00
|XLON
|00285769731TRLO1
|08 July 2024 10:25:29
|128
|628.00
|XLON
|00285783864TRLO1
|08 July 2024 11:59:48
|13
|625.00
|XLON
|00285817125TRLO1
|08 July 2024 11:59:48
|102
|625.00
|XLON
|00285817126TRLO1
|08 July 2024 11:59:48
|17
|625.00
|XLON
|00285817127TRLO1
|08 July 2024 12:13:26
|137
|623.00
|XLON
|00285817339TRLO1
|08 July 2024 12:16:49
|132
|623.00
|XLON
|00285817407TRLO1
|08 July 2024 15:37:14
|135
|624.00
|XLON
|00285822137TRLO1
|08 July 2024 15:37:14
|135
|624.00
|XLON
|00285822138TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|4
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823796TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|119
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823797TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|27
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823798TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|470
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823799TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|324
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823800TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:19:03
|132
|624.00
|XLON
|00285823801TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:04
|146
|622.00
|XLON
|00285824226TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:21
|164
|625.00
|XLON
|00285824231TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:21
|121
|625.00
|XLON
|00285824232TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:21
|37
|625.00
|XLON
|00285824233TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:21
|430
|625.00
|XLON
|00285824234TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:25:21
|144
|625.00
|XLON
|00285824235TRLO1
|08 July 2024 16:27:45
|414
|623.00
|XLON
|00285824347TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970