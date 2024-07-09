Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

9th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:8th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6419
Lowest price per share (pence):622.0
Highest price per share (pence):640.0
Weighted average price per day (pence):630.6023

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON630.60236,419622.00640.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
08 July 2024 10:02:29824640.00XLON00285769715TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:2966640.00XLON00285769716TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:29179640.00XLON00285769717TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:30650639.00XLON00285769726TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:30107639.00XLON00285769727TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:30425640.00XLON00285769728TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:30274632.00XLON00285769729TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:30423632.00XLON00285769730TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:02:31140631.00XLON00285769731TRLO1
08 July 2024 10:25:29128628.00XLON00285783864TRLO1
08 July 2024 11:59:4813625.00XLON00285817125TRLO1
08 July 2024 11:59:48102625.00XLON00285817126TRLO1
08 July 2024 11:59:4817625.00XLON00285817127TRLO1
08 July 2024 12:13:26137623.00XLON00285817339TRLO1
08 July 2024 12:16:49132623.00XLON00285817407TRLO1
08 July 2024 15:37:14135624.00XLON00285822137TRLO1
08 July 2024 15:37:14135624.00XLON00285822138TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:034624.00XLON00285823796TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:03119624.00XLON00285823797TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:0327624.00XLON00285823798TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:03470624.00XLON00285823799TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:03324624.00XLON00285823800TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:19:03132624.00XLON00285823801TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:04146622.00XLON00285824226TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:21164625.00XLON00285824231TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:21121625.00XLON00285824232TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:2137625.00XLON00285824233TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:21430625.00XLON00285824234TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:25:21144625.00XLON00285824235TRLO1
08 July 2024 16:27:45414623.00XLON00285824347TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970