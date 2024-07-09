July 9, 2024

Astek changes dimension in Spain with the acquisition of Sotec Consulting

Astek, global player in engineering and technology consulting, is strengthening its position in the Spanish market with the acquisition of the Sotec Consulting company. This merger allows Astek to access new clients in Spain, mainly in the Banking and Finance sector with leading institutions (Santander, Caceis Bank, Cetelem, etc.).

A new strike force of more than 250 employees on the Spanish market

Since its establishment in Spain in 2015, with 80 employees, Astek has led innovative projects for many sectors of activity. With more than 20 years of experience, Sotec Consulting now has 170 employees, and achieved a turnover of 9.5 million euros in 2023.

A strengthened European footprint with complementary expertise and client portfolios

Specializing in digital transformation and strategic management, Sotec Consulting offers a wide range of services, around software development and integration, cloud, blockchain, data security, AI.

This merger allows Astek to strengthen its positions while expanding its customer base, and thus creates a leading player in supporting the digital transformation of companies in the Spanish market.

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of the Management Board of Astek, declared: “The acquisition of Sotec Consulting represents a new strategic step in our growth plan in Europe, which aims to reach a critical size of 1,000 people in different geographic areas and particularly on the Iberian Peninsula. Providing cutting-edge expertise to serve clients in the Banking and Finance sectors will also allow us to develop synergies with France and other European countries. We are enthusiastic about integrating the talents of Sotec Consulting and continuing together our dynamic of innovation and excellence.”

Luis Calero, Managing Director of Sotec Consulting, commented: “We are delighted to join Astek, a growth accelerator for our company. Astek is a major player in digital transformation in the world whose expertise, resources and culture are undeniable assets to continue to offer innovative and high-quality solutions to all our clients.”

Astek is thus continuing its strategy of targeted acquisitions which complements its double-digit organic growth. This new operation confirms Astek's desire to develop strong synergies within its Group to provide ever more innovative solutions to its customers.

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present on all continents. With its expertise in various industrial and service sectors, Astek supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and in implementing their digital transformation.

Since its inception, the Group has built its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and upskilling of its 8,400 employees who commit daily to promoting the complementarity between digital technologies and complex system engineering. The Astek Group achieved a consolidated turnover of 585 million euros in 2023. https://astekgroup.fr/

About Sotec Consulting

Sotec Consulting is an IT consulting company with more than 20 years of experience, specializing in information technology, strategic management and digital transformation. Committed to innovation, the company offers project management services for the main sectors of activity. Sotec Consulting stands out for its talent and technology-driven approach to solving its customers’ challenges. Thanks to recognized practices and methodologies such as ITIL, CMMi and AGILE, Sotec Consulting guarantees the success of its projects. https://www.sotec-consulting.com/

